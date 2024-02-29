Stephen Baldwin Shares Pastor's Prayer Request For Justin & Hailey Bieber Amid Rumors Of Marriage Troubles

Umm, should we be worried?!?

Hailey Bieber‘s father Stephen Baldwin just sparked major concern after re-posting a pastor’s plea for prayers for Justin Bieber and his wife!

On Monday, the actor shared an Instagram post from Victor Marx, the founder of All Things Possible Ministries, and seemingly a Baldwin family friend. Victor shared a clip of JB singing I Could Sing of Your Love Forever, with text on the video begging:

“Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord.”

But, like, why? Is something wrong?!

In the caption, the pastor elaborated on his prayer request, noting that his wife “Eileen and Hailey’s mom [Kennya Baldwin] pray often together for J&H and our children as well.” That part seems normal. But then he broke down just what the prayers are all about, adding:

“There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn’t want them to draw closer to Jesus. So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to shipwreck their faith, marriage and life in general. So thank you.”

Oof.

That little nod about “marriage” is not good. The young couple has been plagued with rumors about relationship problems for MONTHS now. Could they really be true?? See the full request (below):

FWIW, Stephen didn’t add any additional commentary. He simply reposted the clip, which has already expired on his IG Story. That said, he does repost a lot of religious content on his social platform, so maybe this wasn’t supposed to cause such alarm? But it is concerning AF when the Rhode founder’s own father is airing this kind of message to the world!

As Perezcious readers know, the musician and model have been married since 2018. But in recent years, they have faced all kinds of struggles. First off, the Canadian has kept a low profile since 2022 when he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, forcing him to end his tour early to deal with face paralysis. He did, however, make a surprise return to the stage earlier this month when performing at the NHL All-Star Player draft.

Meanwhile, his wife dealt with her own scares in March 2022 when she suffered a blood clot in her brain and needed heart surgery. But they have both seemingly healed from their ailments. And they were even spotted at the Super Bowl together, where the One Time artist declined to perform with his mentor Usher. But the Grammy winner did give his lover a kiss on the cheek when they were shown on the jumbotron during the game. So not all love is lost, if they are struggling!

But just because they’ve been physically and publicly together doesn’t mean there aren’t issues brewing behind the scenes. The beauty guru herself hinted at marriage troubles this month when posting a quote about worrying about “a secret” and sharing a text message screenshot that read, “He is inconsequential to my existence.” There was no real explanation for either jarring quote, but it sure suggested the couple was in a bad place. And now this?? It’s really not looking good! Better get those prayers up for Jailey!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Do you think something serious is going on or did Stephen not mean anything by reposting the pastor’s request? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/Derrick Salters/WENN]