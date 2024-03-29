Hailey Bieber Models Bridal Lingerie Amid Justin Divorce Rumors!

Shutting down the divorce rumors by reminding everyone whose bride she is??

Hailey Bieber just teamed up with Victoria’s Secret for a noteworthy collab promoting… bridal lingerie. Perfect for someone in the middle of divorce rumors. LOLz!

The clothing company revealed the collaboration on Thursday by releasing a ton of hawt pics on Instagram, saying in one caption, “It’s love at first sight.” In the photos, Justin Bieber‘s wife poses in various white lacy lingerie sets as well as a midi-length slip dress and satin robe — which had the word “Bride” written in crystals on the back. Cute!

Ch-ch-check out new drop (below):

As you can imagine, fans were quick to slam the photoshoot amid all the rumors about the couple’s relationship status, writing in the comments:

“Bridal from an almost divorced….” “This must be a joke” “The irony of the happily ever after and Haileys marriage ” “Confused why someone who’s already been married for years is the face of the bridal collection…”

LMFAO!

It is strange timing — regardless of the marriage trouble chatter! There are plenty of other newer brides to feature, right?? Why Hailey –who tied the knot five years ago!? Well, perhaps this was a strategic plan to try to stop divorce rumors from continuing to spread?

As we’ve covered, the Rhode founder and pop star have been in the headlines for months now amid speculation about trouble in paradise. But last month, Hailey’s own father kicked things up a notch by sharing a pastor’s request for prayers for the young couple. Why? For unspecified issues with “their faith, marriage and life in general.” Oof!!!

The 27-year-old already clapped back at the internet drama, insisting the “blind items” are “100% of the time wrong” and “made out of thin air.” Still, people aren’t convinced!

What about U? Sound OFF (below)!

