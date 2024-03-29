Brielle Biermann's Range Rover Got Repossessed -- And Kim Zolciak Is Named In The Filing!

Looks like Brielle Biermann better start memorizing a bus schedule…

The financial problems plaguing Kim Zolciak have finally made their way to her daughter. The 27-year-old is listed in the foreclosure lawsuit against the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and her estranged husband Kroy Biermann. Specifically, per a courtroom affidavit uncovered by People on Friday, Brielle’s luxury Range Rover SUV has been repossessed in the ongoing legal battle with Ally Bank. Brielle’s Rover! Oh no!

Per the mag’s look at the repossession affidavit, Brielle is apparently past due on vehicle payments to the total of $89,969.35. Wow, that’s a lot! Monthly payments on the car were supposed to be $1,903, but based on that past due amount, well, it seems like payments haven’t come in for four years, give or take. This repossession decision is final, per the mag — Ally Bank has been awarded by a court the right to repossess the car. Yikes…

FWIW, both Brielle and Kim were named in this particular suit. And it’s not the first time Brielle has been name-dropped in a lawsuit involving Zolciak-Biermann family finances. As you may recall, Brielle was called out by American Express over an alleged failure to pay a $12,000 credit card bill in 2023. That lawsuit, however, was eventually dismissed without prejudice.

As far as cars go, this isn’t the only repossession fight the fam has been through recently, either! In November of last year, Kroy was ordered to surrender his Rolls-Royce after parent company BMW filed a lawsuit against him. In their court docs, BMW claimed the former Atlanta Falcons star hadn’t made a payment on his $400,000 car for about 15 months prior to the filing. Kroy didn’t respond to that lawsuit, and court docs seen by People and others at the time confirmed that just like in this case, BMW was awarded the right to repossess the auto. Thus, the Don’t Be Tardy clan is now 0-for-2 on ride repossessions.

Of course, the biggest ticket item involved in the ongoing legal battle playing out simultaneously to Kim and Kroy’s slow-motion divorce is the couple’s Georgia mansion. It was being threatened with foreclosure last year, and after months of uncertainty, Kroy was finally able to convince a judge to allow the couple to list it on the market themselves and sell it to pay off debt. They put it up for sale for a cool $6 million in October of last year, but it still hasn’t sold. As of early March, per People, it is still for sale… with the price now down to $4.5 million. That’s a 25% price decrease in less than six months with no buyers seemingly on deck. Oof.

Last month, Brielle got engaged to pro baseball prospect Billy Seidl, which was a very happy moment for her and the fam. But now it’s being chased by a particularly sour situation with this Range Rover! Maybe he can get her a vehicle to use? Reactions, y’all??

