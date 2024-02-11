OMG! Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Spotted TOGETHER (In Las Vegas) For The First Time Amid Romance Rumors! LOOK!!

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are making things paparazzi official!

As we’ve been following, word is the SKIMS founder has been seeing the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver for months now… But the two really dialed things up to an eleven on Saturday night! Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl, The Kardashians star and her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were seen partying it up at Michael Rubin’s Fanatics party in Las Vegas… Where Odell was also in attendance! But what’s really catching our attention is what happened AFTER the party!

In footage obtained by multiple outlets, Kim and Odell can be seen walking through the halls of the luxurious Wynn hotel together! OMG! The mother of four stunned in stylish brown bell-bottom pants, a backless black top, and a cool cowgirl hat, while the NFL star sported a matching white and black leather ensemble and black boots. See (below):

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. seen together for the first time after months of romance rumors https://t.co/sD5VXkJpwD pic.twitter.com/onII2f8qO5 — Page Six (@PageSix) February 11, 2024

While the pair weren’t exactly holding hands or showing off any PDA, and still haven’t publicly addressed their romance rumors, we can’t help but feel the timing of this sighting is telling. Just on Friday, an insider told the DailyMail.com that they’ve been “romantically involved” since last summer, but have avoided going public over fear Kim would be labeled a “homewrecker” — as the exact timeframe of the end of Odell’s relationship with ex Lauren Wood is unclear.

This certainly isn’t the first party they’ve both been at, but this IS the first time we’re seeing them together. Things really do appear to be heating up for them!

