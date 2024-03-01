Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright 'Genuinely Going Through A Hard Time' -- Split Isn't For TV!

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright aren’t amping up the drama for views!

According to a source for ET on Friday, the Vanderpump Rules alums have been dealing with marriage trouble for a LONG time now — and the timing of their announcement has nothing to do with their new Bravo show! They revealed:

“Jax and Brittany have been having relationship issues for a long time. They are trying to figure things out and need space from each other in order to do so. They want to do what’s best for their family.”

After some fan speculation, the couple confirmed on Thursday that they are currently separated after dealing with unspecified marital issues.

Related: Ray J’s Wife Princess Love Files For Divorce AGAIN!

The news was shared by Brittany on their joint podcast When Reality Hits, in which she also revealed she was no longer living at their family home, needing time to prioritize her “mental health” away from her husband. But just hours later, the model claimed his wife was already back to living with him! A SUPER fast turnaround! Naturally, this made fans even more skeptical about what was really going on. Some wondered if maybe it was all just a ploy to get some extra buzz for their upcoming VPR spinoff series, The Valley. But apparently that’s not the case?!

ET‘s insider insisted these issues are the real deal, saying:

“They aren’t in a place where they would fake a break up for attention or press. They are genuinely going through a hard time.”

Bummer! But if that really is the case, well, we suppose we’re at least relieved to know it’s not a PR stunt. That would be nuts, especially with the little one! Though we’re sure the series will still benefit from this drama, even if unintentionally…

Regardless, the reality stars are staying quiet about the specifics of their split. But Jax does seem confident they will eventually reconcile, and he even told Page Six they are not looking at a “divorce” yet. It’s still unclear what went wrong, but in the latest episode of their podcast, the 35-year-old mother of one reminded listeners that marriage is “very hard” while noting:

“Me and Jax are going through stuff. … We’re going through parenting stuff that is hard.”

Hmm. Perhaps they’re not seeing eye-to-eye on how to raise their 2-year-old son Cruz? That would probably be easier to work through than rumors Jax may have been unfaithful again! But there’s no confirmation either way yet.

Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

[Image via ET/Bravo/YouTube]