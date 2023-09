The Little Mermaid has released some solo music!

Formerly one half of a duo with her sister, Halle is now venturing out on her own with Angel – and we love it.

This is R&B with edge but it also feels delicate.

This reminds us of old school Alicia Keys – if it were produced in 2023.

Check it out above!

