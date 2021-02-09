Halle Berry Masterfully Claps Back THREE TIMES At Commenters Who Claim She 'Can't Keep A Man'

Don’t come for Halle Berry! F**k around and she’ll make sure you find out!

The 54-year-old actress is confident in herself enough to know exactly what she needs in her life. And no, she doesn’t need a man! She also doesn’t care if you don’t think she can keep one, either!

This particular drama all started way back on Saturday, in fact, when the Oscar winner posted this poignant and pretty much (should be!) self-explanatory message to her Instagram account (below):

Amen!!! Seems simple enough, doesn’t it?! But almost immediately, the trolls came out. And not the fun ones, either. The nasty ones! The ones you can’t help but push right back into their s**tty little online caves! LOLz! One super-negative commenter started it off, quipping (below):

“Says the women who can’t keep a man.”

But the Monster’s Ball actress doesn’t play! Immediately, she shot back:

“Who says I wanna keep the wrong man? Cuz….I don’t.”

!!!

A second critic tried to pile on, and got very wordsy with their criticism of the world-famous A-list star:

“you’re right, men definitely don’t owe women a nything [sic], same as women don’t owe men anything. @halleberry you may have to start looking in the mirror, because it’s definitely you. What is it that you’re doing wrong? With all of your accomplishments, fame, beauty, it seems as if you can’t keep a man. I get the feeling that you’re too controlling, demanding and probably full of your self [sic]. IDK but it’s definitely you. Ask yourself, what is it that you’re doing wrong.”

WTF?! Who has time to write stuff like that to a celeb?? Not feeling it at all, Halle perfectly dispatched this troll, too, in her reply:

“Who said I wanted to keep them? I’m all about living your best life. If you make a wrong move, course correct and re-spin and start again!”

YASSS! Love it!!! And the judgment didn’t even end there! A third follower (seriously, what is it with these people?!) added this toxic idea to the mix:

“[This post] is not what most wives tell their husbands who pay for everything”

But again, Berry shot back, replying with serious girl power:

“Well, I’m not one of them. No man has ever taken care of me….EVER!”

Amen! To be fair to Berry’s Instagram followers, not all of them showed off misogynistic tendencies over the weekend. The momma of two got plenty of love for her empowering post, as well, with some users responding like this:

“Never liked a post so fast” “Say it louder for the people in the back!” “PERIOD.” “Yes Queen!” “I’ll drink to that”

Even Tia Mowry jumped in, writing “word” in the comments in support, while Chrissy Teigen shared this:

“Alright, we goin!!!”

Love it!

As for Berry, who is currently dating Van Hunt, three very public divorces in her past (David Justice, Eric Benét, and Olivier Martinez) plus a fourth long-term split (Gabriel Aubry) are what they are. But they don’t have to define her! And it’s clear reading this that none of them do! Let this be a lesson to other women out there — always stay strong as weak men stay bothered in the comment section!

Sorry, not sorry, fellas!

[Image via WENN/Instar]