review and more! Watch!/hqdefault.jpg" /> Halloween 2022 With La Familia Hilton! Scary Film, Dance Recital, Gifts And Tears! | Perez Hilton - Perez Hilton
Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

review and more! Watch!/hqdefault.jpg" />

Personally Perez

Halloween 2022 With La Familia Hilton! Scary Film, Dance Recital, Gifts And Tears! | Perez Hilton

A jam-packed holiday vlog for today! We show you all our costumes, which we are using tomorrow for trick or treating. The kids also had a little show at their dance school. So proud of how far our daughters and son have come! Plus, an unboxing gone wrong! Drama!!! AND we took J.R. Hilton son to see Smile. Happy it’s still playing in theaters! Check out our review and more! Watch!

Enjoy! SHARE!

And CLICK HERE to find out all the ways you can support Perez and fam  at hoo.be/PerezHilton

And CLICK HERE to watch more of Perez’s family videos!

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 30, 2022 10:00am PDT

Share This