Halsey Reveals LONG List Of Rare Disorder Diagnoses Amid Ongoing Mystery Health Issues

Halsey finally has some answers.

The singer, who uses she/they pronouns, has been battling various health issues for a long time now, most of which were exacerbated after getting pregnant with her first child Ender last year. On Tuesday, they took to their Instagram Story to fill in concerned fans about what’s been going on in their personal life – and it sounds like doctors have finally made some breakthroughs.

First, in a candid video on TikTok (below), she detailed her newly discovered allergy to coffee and many other foods — or as Halsey would say “literally everything”!

Then in a followup IG video, the pop star announced:

“My health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth. I started getting really, really, really sick — I’ve been kind of sick most of my adult life, but it started getting really bad.”

Finally, she has a name for some of the afflictions she’s been struggling with. She shared:

“After seeing like a hundred thousand doctors, I got diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren’s syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome, POTS [postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome], and I’m still looking for answers to the root cause of some of these things. It could potentially be another type of autoimmune disease.”

Whoa! All that and they still don’t have all the answers. How frustrating!

For those that don’t know, Ehlers-Danlos is a rare syndrome that affects connective tissue (such as the skin, joints, and blood vessel walls). Sjogren’s is a slightly more common immune disorder that often causes dry eyes and a dry mouth. Mast cell activation syndrome is discovered by repeated episodes of anaphylaxis and POTS is a blood circulation disorder.

The fact that her main problem could be an autoimmune issue is not a total shock to the musician because, as she noted, she’s struggled with endometriosis for a while now. That’s when tissue similar to that found in the uterus grows outside of the uterus. Unfortunately, these disorders have only worsened ever since the 27-year-old welcomed their son in July.

Worry has been growing among loyal fans ever since Halsey was spotted wearing a heart monitor, but she reassured fans that there’s nothing to be concerned about, adding:

“I’m keeping you guys updated because I know that you’re seeing the heart monitor and that I’m sick all the time, and I don’t want anybody to be worrying.”

There’s more good news: none of these health challenges will affect the New Jersey native’s upcoming Love and Power Tour. They insisted:

“I am on a treatment plan right now. I’m in rehearsals for the tour. I’m really excited and really confident that I’m going to be able to do it in a way that’s healthy where I could perform my best for all of you, and honestly, I’m just so excited to be going on tour because it just keeps my mind off of everything and it keeps my body healthy because I’m just so active and doing cardio and stuff every day, and I get to see you guys.”

That’s great! They continued:

“I can’t tour the way I used to when I was younger, when I didn’t give a s**t about my body…. I’ve learned a lot about doing my job under the conditions I’m experiencing.”

These ongoing issues haven’t slowed her down in the past, either. In April, just before attending the Grammys, she told followers that she was attending just three days after having surgery — something she had done in 2017, too!

“The last time I attended the GRAMMYs was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery. I walked the carpet with my stitches still in As luck would have it, I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago.”

That’s impressive! We’re so glad Halsey is getting the help they need to overcome these issues and, of course, wish them well as their schedule ramps up! No tour is worth sacrificing her health, so hopefully, all goes to plan. Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

