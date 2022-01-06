Missing 7-Year-Old Harmony Montgomery's Stepmother ALSO Arrested -- Find Out Why!

Missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery‘s stepmother has been arrested on new charges as investigators frantically continue to try to solve the 7-year-old’s disappearance.

As we’ve been reporting, Harmony was reported missing to police in the city of Manchester in December — more than two years after she was last confirmed to have been seen in public. Upon further investigation, police quickly zeroed in on Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery (pictured above right, mugshot), in their quest to discover what happened to the adorable little girl over the last 24 months.

On Wednesday, we reported that Manchester cops questioned and later arrested the 31-year-old father, charging him with multiple counts including failing to have Harmony in his custody as legal guardian, and at least one count of child abuse stemming from a particularly disturbing alleged incident in July 2019.

Now, less than 24 hours after Adam’s arrest in the increasingly disturbing investigation, cops have also detained Kayla Montgomery (pictured above left, mugshot). The 31-year-old, who is not Harmony’s biological mother, was arrested and charged with welfare fraud. She is accused of obtaining more than $1,500 dollars in food stamp benefits between December 2019 and June 2021 in Harmony’s name.

According to NBC 10 Boston, cops claim Kayla “failed to remove Harmony” from the stepmom’s family welfare account with New Hampshire’s Department of Health and Human Services, and instead continued to collect food stamp benefits even when no longer living with the girl. It is unclear what Kayla’s current relationship status is with Adam. The outlet simply states that she was “no longer living” with Adam or Harmony at some point after December 2019 — thus the allegation that Kayla was receiving welfare benefits meant for Harmony.

As we’ve recently noted, Kayla and others have previously confirmed with Manchester detectives that they have not seen Harmony since late 2019. Adam’s uncle Kevin Montgomery further increased tensions when it came to light that he’d reported hearing an allegation that Adam had supposedly physically abused Harmony, leading to a black eye and other injuries. And yet sadly, police still do not know what happened to the girl, and the investigation continues.

In a news conference earlier this week, Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg implored the public to help the search for the little girl, saying:

“Help us find this little girl. Someone knows something. Do what is right and call it in.”

We can only hope…

Here is the latest on Kayla’s welfare fraud arrest and the rest of the ongoing investigation, from CBS Boston (below):

Harmony was 5 years old when she disappeared, and is described now as being roughly 4 feet tall and weighing about 50 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She is legally blind in her right eye and wears glasses.

Manchester PD is requesting that anyone with information about Harmony’s whereabouts call them at 603-668-8711, or call the Manchester CrimeLine at 603-624-4040.

