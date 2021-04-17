Harry Potter’s Tom Felton Pays Tribute To On-Screen Mom Helen McCrory

Tom Felton honored the late Helen McCrory, who played his character Draco Malfoy’s mother in the Harry Potter franchise.

On Saturday, the 33-year-old took to Instagram to share an emotional message in which he revealed the things he wished he told the actress before passing away. As you may know, the star died after a battle with cancer.

“So sad to say farewell so suddenly – I never took the chance to tell her, but she helped shape me as a person so much – on & off screen. She was always relentlessly herself- razor sharp wit – silver tongued – kind & warm hearted – she suffered no fools yet had time for everyone – thank you for lighting the way forward & holding my hand when I needed it xx.”

Felton also posted a still of McCrory holding his hand during the last battle between Harry and Voldemort. Take a look at the heartfelt tribute (below):

Hours later, Jason Isaacs, who played Lucius Malfoy, also remembered his on-screen wife with the same photo:

“Decades ago Helen and I auditioned together for a film. I came home and said to [my wife] Emma [Hewitt] ‘I think I’ve just met the greatest actress I’ve ever seen.’ After years of watching her mesmerize audiences I don’t think that any more…I know it.”

He added:

“Luckily, I eventually found out that she was also scabrously funny, shockingly naughty and with an empathetic heart the size of a planet. As continually starstruck as I was on the Harry Potter films, being screen-married to and giggle with the great Helen McCrory will always be a highlight.”







