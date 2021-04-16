Harry Potter Star Helen McCrory Dead At 52

What a loss for the actor community — and for one actor in particular…

Helen McCrory has passed away at the age of 52 after a battle with cancer. So young…

The veteran of stage and screen was known for her roles in Skyfall, The Queen, and Peaky Blinders, but she will probably be most remembered for her nuanced, powerful portrayal of Draco Malfoy’s conflicted mother Narcissa in the Harry Potter films.

Helen was married to another well-known actor, Homeland star Damian Lewis, who broke the sad news of his wife’s passing on Twitter Friday morning, writing:

“I’m heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family. She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you”

Oh man, what a sendoff… That is a true love right there…

R.I.P. to a brilliant actress, a beloved wife, and a “mighty woman.” Gone too soon.

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Warner Bros/YouTube.]