Harry Styles Explains Why He Never Talks About Olivia Wilde Romance!

It’s a Fine Line!

Even in his One Direction days, Harry Styles was known as one of the most mysterious hunks out there, always keeping a sexy mystique about him. Turns out, there’s a reason for that!

While chatting with Dazed for their latest cover issue, the 27-year-old singer explained why he doesn’t like to talk about his personal life in public, which would notably include his new romance with Olivia Wilde. Getting candid, the musician revealed:

“I’ve always tried to compartmentalize my personal life and my working life.”

All eyes have been on the Watermelon Sugar crooner and the Booksmart director since they were first linked together at the start of the year. The performers met while on the set of Don’t Worry, Darling, an upcoming thriller Harry starred in and Olivia directed. Since then, they’ve jetted across the world together on romantic vacations and the 37-year-old even showed up dressed as Dolly Parton for Styles’ Halloween concert in NYC last month. See the proof (below)!

Olivia Wilde at Harryween today in New York City – October 30. pic.twitter.com/r0TTulT3k1 — Olivia Wilde Pics (@picsowilde) October 31, 2021

The Brit is having no shortage of success in his business life, either. After snagging a role in the 2017 film Dunkirk, the actor has started to build up a short but impressive film resume, including a promising cameo in Marvel’s Eternals. On finding a balance between music and acting, he mused:

“I think music and acting really aid each other in a lot of ways. In my experience, a lot of the time when I’ve gone to do a film I’ve felt like, ‘Oh, I’m probably not gonna do any music for a while because I’ll be so focused on that’. And then I actually find that, by the time I get home at the end of the day, I just write so much. Any time you are looking at the world through someone else’s lens and exploring different emotions, it feels like a benefit in so many ways.”

Love that!! (Though we have to admit, we bet falling in love with Olivia at the same time has provided a LOT of inspiration for his music too. Just saying!)

The Grammy winner also just announced the launch of his new beauty brand Pleasing, which will feature serums, lip oils, and nail polish. Promising “more to come,” the artist happily shared:

“There was a time when I was younger, and I was in the band, when I would have been afraid for everything to have stopped. I didn’t necessarily know who I was if I wasn’t in the band. Now, the idea of people going, ‘We don’t like your music anymore, go away’ doesn’t scare me. I think there was a time when it did. It gives me the freedom to kind of go, ‘Great!’ I’m not working from a place of fear. I’m working from a place of wanting to work stuff out, and try different things.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles

What more could fans ask!? This new sense of freedom seems to have opened up so many more avenues for Harry to explore and create in! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Bummed this couple will likely always stay super tight-lipped? Let us know in the comments (below)!

