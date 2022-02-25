Hayden Panettiere Assures Fans 7-Year-Old Daughter Is 'Safe' Amid Deadly Ukraine Invasion

Hayden Panettiere is speaking up in support of the Ukrainian people amid Russia’s invasion — and reassuring fans that a very special person in her life is okay!

The 32-year-old took to Instagram with a message of support for Ukraine on Friday, but it was a response in the comment section that had fans particularly interested. Hayden shares a daughter, 7-year-old Kaya Evdokia Klitschko, with ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko. Considering the former heavyweight champion is one of the most famous citizens of the Ukraine, many worried their daughter might be right in the path of the destruction. Well, Hayden made sure to confirm that her daughter is “safe” following initial airstrikes in the country. Writing to a worried fan, Hayden revealed:

“She’s safe and not in Ukraine ”

Very good news to hear!

See the exchange:

But just because Kaya isn’t in the country doesn’t mean that Hayden isn’t heartbroken about what is happening. She has many other friends and family who are amid those suffering, including her ex’s brother, Vitali Klitschko, who is also the mayor of Kyiv. In her lengthy Instagram post, the Nashville alum expressed:

“I have personally witnessed the strength of the Ukrainian people who fought so hard for their independence and have continued to passionately defend their country over the years. What [Vladimir] Putin is doing is an absolute disgrace! This horrific moment in history sends a terrifying message: the message that in this day and age, in year 2022, it’s okay to violate the rights of free people and allow autocrats like Putin to take whatever they please.”

Reflecting on her sadness for loved ones and all those fighting the attack, she added:

“I’m praying for my family and friends there and everyone who’s fighting. I wish you had more support and I wish I was there fighting with you! For now, I ask for those of us who can’t be there to stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and show your support for #democracy.”

Check out the emotional full post (below).

Wladimir also shared a strong plea for democracy on his account. The former professional boxer shared a black-and-white photo of himself taken by photographer Michael Pfeiffer. In the eye-catching pic, he holds his hand to the camera with the words “demo-cracy” and “#demo4democracy” written on his palm. In the caption, he got very candid about the political situation, sharing:

“Demonstrations are a key element of democracy. On our continent at this moment fundamental elements of democracy are under threat. As I wrote before: ‘There is no democracy without democrats.’ Get involved and use the freedoms that democracy offers you to express your support and solidarity. Therefore, I call upon all citizens to organize demonstrations and raise their voices against war, for democracy and for freedom. I ask the people of the European democracies to stand side by side with the free, democracy-loving Ukrainian people.”

The 45-year-old also asked for followers to “share your solidarity” no matter where they might be in the world, concluding:

“The cowardly and murderous attack by the autocratic Russian regime on us must be stopped immediately. Start ‘demo-cracy’, a demonstration for democracy, against war, and for a peaceful and free future for the children of our continent.”

Powerful words!

As we’ve been reporting, Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this week, and while the situation is ever-evolving, multiple accounts of explosions and airstrikes have already been reported across the country. Threats against the capital, Kyiv, home to 2.8 million people, are rising as well. Very scary stuff.

We’re thinking of all those in the country who are being severely impacted by this unrest. We’re hoping politicians around the world can help bring a peaceful end to this attack ASAP.

