Hayden Panettiere Honors Brother Jansen On 1-Year Anniversary Of His Death

Hayden Panettiere is honoring her late brother on the first anniversary of his death.

On Monday, the Nashville star took to her Instagram to share a photo of her and Jansen Panettiere on a beach petting a dog. In the caption, she opened up about how she continues to keep her 28-year-old brother’s legacy alive since his untimely death, sharing:

“Today is the 1 year anniversary of my little brother’s passing. Know that I keep him in my heart, keep his things close. His AMAZING paintings are what I see when I wake up and when I go to sleep. Rest in peace my brother. One day we’ll meet again. ”

What a special way to stay connected to him even after his passing.

As Perezcious readers know, Jansen was found dead in New York last February. His parents Lesley Vogel and Alan Lee “Skip” Panettiere later confirmed he passed from aortic valve complications and an enlarged heart. Hayden previously opened up about the loss in September while marking what would’ve been his 29th birthday. She revealed that she misses her former co-star and younger sibling “everyday.” So, so sad.

After receiving kind responses from fans on her anniversary post, the 34-year-old actress returned to her comment section, adding:

“Thank you for all ur love.”

See her full tribute post (below):

We cannot imagine how difficult this loss has been for her and her entire family. Our hearts go out to them as they mark this difficult anniversary. May Jansen continue to rest in peace.

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Jansen Panettiere/Instagram]