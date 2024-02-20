Taylor Swift Jet Tracking Student Prepares For Legal Fight -- And Hits Back At Her Cease-And-Desist!

Jack Sweeney is ready to go to-to-toe with Taylor Swift over the whole jet tracking debacle.

As we’ve been following, the University of Central Florida student was sent a cease-and-desist in December over the social media account @TaylorSwiftJets, which has been tracking the pop star’s jets through publicly available information. But that didn’t scare the 21-year-old!

Related: Travis Kelce Addresses Kansas City Shooting In Special New Heights Video

On Monday, the DailyMail.com obtained a copy of a letter Jack’s attorneys from Slater Legal PLLC sent in response to the cease-and-desist, and pointed out that the young adult wasn’t specifically targeting Taylor as he also tracks other celebs. They also pointed out that her letter “failed to identify any legal claim.” They wrote:

“The @taylorswiftjets account is engaged in protected speech that does not violate any of Ms. Swift’s legal rights … Your letter makes that clear by failing to identify any legal claim. Only in a footnote in your December 22, 2023 letter do you flirt with asserting a stalking claim under California law — but the language just before the words you quote explains that a stalker is someone who makes a ‘credible threat’ against a victim … Our clients has never made any threats against Ms. Swift and your letter does not suggest they have done so.”

The legal counsel added:

“Further, your letter’s tone of alarm is unfounded. Our clients’ website only provides the location of private jets using publicly available information. That information poses no threat to Ms. Swift’s safety. We do not know why you believed the best claim against an individual in Florida and his company is a California statute, but that, combined with the absence of any credible legal claim, suggests a groundless effort to censor our clients. We doubt Ms. Swift will pursue meritless legal action, but if she does, we will defend our clients’ rights.”

Wow!!

They noted that they hoped their letter would “conclude the matter,” but that any future legal letters be sent to them directly. The response was reportedly given to Taylor on January 25 — about a month after her legal team sent their letter.

Taylor’s cease-and-desist claimed that Jack’s online activity is posing “direct and irreparable harm, as well as emotional and physical distress” on the Eras Tour performer, who is in a “constant state of fear for her personal safety” because of the tracking. Her letter argued there is “no legitimate interest in or public need for this information, other than to stalk, harass, and exert dominion and control.” But Jack responded by pointing out “information is already out there.”

Where do you fall on this back-and-forth, Perezcious readers?? Looks like this college student isn’t playing around!! Let us know down in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]