Hayley Williams & Paramore Guitarist Taylor York Are Officially Dating!

This is not a drill, Paramore fans (and shippers in particular)! Hayley Williams and Taylor York just announced they’re DATING!!! WHAT?!!

Yep, you read that right! The lead singer and guitarist of the iconic pop punk band, who have been rocking together since 2007, sat down with The Guardian on Thursday where they confirmed their romance, though they declined to comment further.

This is some major news! Makes us want to go back through 15 years of music videos, interviews, and posts to try and Decode for any foreshadowing of their new relationship!

Hayley may have given a clue to how this all started, though. She was speaking about 2017, a tough year in which she finally opened up to the public about some really intense personal issues. Williams confessed to the outlet about being more open:

“It was a huge relief. More than ever we were a support system to each other that we desperately needed.”

That was of course the year she and ex-husband Chad Gilbert, of New Found Glory fame, announced their divorced in a shared Instagram statement:

“Marriage is not for the faint of heart. Love is an absolute risk, and it’s up to each of us to stay hopeful even when the outcome isn’t what we’d originally hoped for.”

So glad to see she found love again! And so close! In the wise words of novelist Meg Cabot:

“Sometimes everything you want is right in front of you. All you have to do is open your eyes and see it.”

Cheers to the happy couple! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Images via Taylor York/Instagram & BBC Radio 1/YouTube]