Heather Rae Young Is Put On Bed Rest After Experiencing ‘Unbearable’ Pain During First Pregnancy

Heather Rae Young is resting up!

As she nears the end of her pregnancy, the 35-year-old Selling Sunset personality – who is currently expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa – gave a health update to her Instagram followers on Thursday. Heather took to Stories to reveal in a video that she’s been experiencing “unbearable” sciatica pain to the point where doctors put her on bed rest:

“I just left the doctor just for a little checkup. Everything’s good with baby. I am not doing very good. The sciatica pain is just unbearable, worse than before, so she wants me resting, laying down.”

Oh no! While Heather noted that the doctor has her on “bed rest for now,” she confessed that it will be “hard” for her to do. However, the momma-to-be doesn’t plan on ignoring the doctor’s orders! She continued in the clip:

“Obviously, most important thing is feeling better, taking care of the baby.”

Even though Heather is “getting close” to her due date in 2023, she shared that “there’s still some time, so I have to do what’s best.” So true! In the meantime, the real estate agent mentioned that in addition to bed rest, she has scheduled an acupuncture session and will continue to attend physical therapy in the hopes of easing her pain:

“I’m hoping this goes away soon but I definitely cannot feel this for the rest of the pregnancy.”

We cannot imagine how tough this must be for Heather! Thankfully, it looks like she has had a ton of love and support from Tarek and her stepchildren – especially Brayden. The reality star shared in a follow-up post that her 7-year-old stepson has been bringing her so much joy while she is at home, writing:

“He just lights up my day. Comes in the room to check on me to make sure I’m feeling OK.”

She also shared on Friday a sweet snapshot of her chilling on the couch with the family while watching one of the holiday movie staples, Home Alone 2. See (below):

Awww! Earlier this month, Heather opened up to Us Weekly about how her pregnancy has strengthened her bond with Tarek and his kiddos, saying:

“They’re so excited. Every week, Brayden likes to look at my app and see where we’re at, what size the baby is. They’re really involved with picking the name. They’re just so excited.”

We love to hear that! We wish Heather nothing but the best as she heads into the home stretch of her pregnancy! Hopefully, her intense sciatic pain eases up soon!

[Image via Heather Rae Young/Instagram]