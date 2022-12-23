LaNisha Cole Back To Praising Nick Cannon After 'Toxic Relationships' Comment!

Things are apparently all good between LaNisha Cole and Nick Cannon…?

As we’ve been reporting, the 40-year-old model appeared to throw shade at the 42-year-old Masked Singer host days ago after some reported co-parenting issues. Fans immediately took notice, especially the part where she asked others to share their stories of “leaving toxic relationships.” Yeah. But now it looks like… everything is good again?!

On Thursday, LaNisha took to her Instagram Stories to reveal a fun event she and 3-month-old Onyx Ice Cole Cannon enjoyed — alongside her proud poppa! While sharing a video of Nick spending some time with their daughter, LaNisha wrote:

“Co parenting is a breeze when you see eye to eye. It’s all about this little one, our Onyx.”

Along with the video clip, the documentary filmmaker also shared a sweet fact about Nick’s choice of music from when Onyx was born three months ago:

“Fun fact.. Nick was playing ‘Isn’t She Lovely’ by Stevie Wonder in the delivery room to welcome Onyx into this world. My heart smiles every time I hear this song playing… It will forever be special. It’s her song.”

Awww! That’s really sweet!

And finally, LaNisha explained exactly what was the cause for the co-parenting connection this time around:

“We took her to her first class today! Teamwork makes the dream work”

So fun!!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

So there you have it! No more co-parenting problems here, apparently!

BTW, by Friday morning, LaNisha jumped back online to call out followers for their responses to her earlier commentary that was seemingly directed at Cannon. In a pointed message replying to one follower’s claims, she struck out against the allegations that she is “broken and bitter,” writing:

“You really don’t want to see black women win. The way some of you reduce dark skin women to being less than is mind boggling. I don’t need ‘clout.’ … I’m sure l’d have more followers if you saw me broken and bitter. If I became an ‘all men ain’t s**t’ type of black woman it would make you more comfortable with me right?”

Wow!

As we reported earlier this week when Cole’s latest commentary first broke, fellow Cannon baby momma Bre Tiesi defended him on her own IG Stories. Speaking candidly at the time, the 31-year-old Selling Sunset star said of Cole (below):

“She’s hurting, she’s overwhelmed and I’m sure learning how to process and move through this while keeping her peace. Not everyone has thick skin and everyone copes differently. … Nick always shows up. Always present, happy, consistent, loving parent and an even better person. We love u!”

And it looks like Nick was very present on Thursday when Onyx went to her first class! So does this mean everything is all good now between ’em now??

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your thoughts on the matter down in the comments (below)…

[Image via LaNisha Cole/Instagram]