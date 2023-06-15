The Idol Won’t Return For Season 2 Amid The Weeknd’s ‘Egomaniacal’ On Set Behavior

Well, fans of The Idol, it’s looking like this is going to be your only season.

HBO apparently has no plans to go forward with a second season of their highly controversial streaming show following all the backlash — but apparently it was always the plan.

An insider told Page Six Thursday:

“This was never meant to be a long-running show, it was always … a limited series.”

Is that true? Or just what they’re saying now that it’s getting slammed so hard?

Sounds a bit like The Weeknd’s attempt at explaining his ill-received sex scene with screen partner Lily-Rose Depp in episode two, which he described to GQ earlier this week as having “nothing sexy about it.”

The source added that HBO execs haven’t exactly been shocked by the poor reaction to the graphic show, explaining that director Sam Levinson, who created Euphoria, brings a certain tone:

“It’s a Sam Levinson show, and you know what you’re getting with a Sam Levinson show.”

Apparently, though, The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, made the set a bit of a nightmare for everyone else involved. One show source told the outlet that when he was in character as Tedros, it was “not an ideal experience … and not one I am eager to repeat.” A separate source even went as far as to call the Wicked Games singer “egomaniacal.”

This definitely tracks with Lily-Rose’s comments earlier this month that she’s “steer clear” of him on set…

However, another source shared that the pop star was “beloved” on set, sharing:

“He literally opened up his home for the cast and crew. Almost the entire show was shot inside his home.”

If you didn’t know, The Weeknd and Levinson took over creative control on the show from original director Amy Seimetz, stripping out the feminist angles, and reworking it into what Rolling Stone labeled as a “rape fantasy.” It was supposed to be a big hit for Max, the streaming service it airs on, as it’s the first show to air under its rebranding from its former HBO Max. An insider shared with Page Six:

“It was a big, big show for them with big talent and a lot of buzz. But from what I heard, HBO knew it was a bit of a turkey as soon as they saw it.”

Eesh. Not good for Abel. No season two, and by the sound of his alleged behavior, it may be hard for him to land another acting role at all!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

