You HAVE To See Heidi Klum's Spooky, Sexy, Gross AF Halloween Video!

Heidi Klum is holding on to her crown as Queen of Halloween with another frightful flick for the holiday season.

Last year, the America’s Got Talent judge shared a spooky short film featuring her family in place of her usual Halloween bash, which was canceled due to COVID-19. This year, with the pandemic lingering, she decided to continue the new tradition.

Just in time for Halloweekend, she posted the nearly 8-minute video to her Instagram with the caption:

“HERE IT IS. Normally I’d be hosting my annual Halloween party on Sunday night … but this year things are still looking a little different. So instead, my family and I want to be the first to wish you a safe and spooky Halloween weekend.”

A pitch-perfect trailer announcer opened sequel — titled Heidi Does Halloween II: Klum’s Day — narrating:

“Last Halloween, Heidi Klum met her untimely doom at the hands of her demonically possessed children. Now, on this Halloween, the dead will rise from their graves!”

What follows is a gruesome and gory horror homage that references classics like Psycho, Night of the Living Dead, The Exorcist, and more. Come for the zombie supermodel terrorizing her kids, stay for the impressive (and truly revolting!) stage makeup and special effects.

Ch-ch-check out the amazing vid (below):

