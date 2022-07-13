Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Hold Heartwarming Gender Reveal Party For Their Second Child! And It's A...

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are ready to welcome their second child later this year — and now they know even more about the baby they are bringing into the world!

On Wednesday morning, the reality TV veterans told their fans about their amazing recent gender reveal party for the forthcoming second kid! Now, the happy couple can officially tell us all… that it’s… a BOY!!! Amazing!!

The 38-year-old crystals enthusiast and his 35-year-old wife shared the story and pics with Us Weekly. And it turns out that they first found out about the baby’s sex in a VERY unexpected way! Heidi explained how she had been waiting on the test results when she called her doctor to ask about it. The medical professional surprised her on the phone, saying they had JUST gotten the test back. And Heidi had to know right then and there! She just couldn’t wait for Spencer!!

Gunner‘s momma explained the impromptu reveal to the mag:

“I did the earliest test to find out and I just felt like my doctor had the answer so I called. And I was like, ‘Hey, just wanted to check in to see if you guys got the result?’ And they were like, ‘Actually, we just got them 10 minutes ago.’ So I couldn’t wait for Spencer and I was like, ‘OK, I’m ready!’ They were like, ‘It’s a boy!’ And honestly, I was so shocked.”

Awww!

For the Colorado native, the news of having a second son served as a big surprise. But she is welcoming the reveal and taking it as a great thing for the coming child’s older bro:

“I was going back and forth because everything felt the same as [when pregnant with] Gunner. I was like, ‘These are the exact same symptoms, the exact same thing.’ But I think for the past year I kind of thought I’d have a girl. … But then when I found out it’s a boy, when the shock wore off, I couldn’t be happier because ultimately my biggest prayer was whatever would be the best for Gunner.”

As for Spencer, well, Heidi then had to tell him after the doctor’s phone call! Oops!! The 35-year-old recalled how that conversation went down later in the day:

“I said, ‘It’s a boy!’ He said, ‘Oh, my gosh, you found out without me?!’ I’m like, ‘Are you not listening? It’s a boy!'”

Sorry, Spencer! But enjoy! Ha!! While Heidi had expected it to be a girl, as she explained, her hubby just knew the couple was going to have a second boy. And Spencer wasn’t above joking with his wife about it, either! Montag recalled to the outlet:

“He was like, ‘I told you [we’d have a boy].’ Growing up I thought I’d just have boys. And I’d be a boy mom and that’s what I wanted. Then this past year, I was like, ‘I don’t know. Maybe I don’t want to miss out on this — the dance [classes], the Disney princesses, the relationship with your daughter.’ [But now] I’m so relieved.”

For her part, the Laguna Beach alum is also excited about giving 4-year-old Gunner a little bro to hang out with as they grow older. She explained how that big bro-little bro dynamic could be great for them:

“[Gunner is] the most excited to have a little brother. I think a brother relationship and dynamic is so great and I’m just hoping that they’ll be really close throughout their life. … I’m so glad we found out early. Gunner really wanted a brother and he wanted a brother to copy him and to share so many things with him so knowing that we’re having a boy, we are all so excited. It makes so much sense for our family.”

So sweet!

Gunner was born was back in October 2017, of course, and he’s been growing and developing steadily ever since. So for Spencer, a new baby on the way means a new chance to have sweet cuddle time too:

“I love being a dad and I love all the different ages. So I’m excited to really appreciate how little a baby is. Because now, I look back at photos and now our son is huge and you can’t just hold him.”

We definitely know the feeling!

As for all the things that come with a new baby entering the world, the reality TV stars seem to be on top of the chaos as well as can be expected. Regarding baby names, Heidi acknowledged that coming up with one for the boy has been “one of the most challenging parts.” Still, she’s hopeful things will come together in time:

“[This] gives us plenty of time to brainstorm. We are on a good trajectory. That’s for sure. I have one name I’m not going to say because it’s my favorite name and I think that’s the one we’ll go with.”

Oooh! We can’t wait to know! The couple’s home is about to (metaphorically!) get turned upside down, too. Heidi explained the new nursery is coming along well, and should be ready by the end of summer. With it, she’s preparing the house for another body:

“I’m moving Gunner into a different room and the closet is full of storage. So I’m emptying it out, but the other room has storage [too]. … I don’t want there to be any resentment or having him feel like he’s being kicked out or replaced by the baby. Right now it’s just about him and moving into his own room and how exciting it is.”

And the singer is already thinking about her baby shower, too! Heidi told the outlet that she wants a fall festival to celebrate the baby, which could “potentially double as a Hills reunion,” according to the outlet. That would definitely be fun! Montag said:

“I think it would be more fun to have that time with my friends and just take the moment to enjoy the last pregnant stages.”

At the end of the day, it all comes down to the anticipation. While the star acknowledged being “a little nervous” throughout the pregnancy process, she sounds happy and really ready for the amazing future that’s to come:

“I thought it would be such a challenging chapter to go through. Who knows, maybe I’ll go through that with my sons and it might be similar, but I am just so excited now to say my boys and my sons. I just couldn’t be happier.”

They are over the moon! It’s so wonderful to hear! CONGRATS to the happy couple on their coming bundle of joy!! BTW, you can see the snaps from the duo’s sweet gender reveal celebration HERE. Reactions, Perezcious readers??

