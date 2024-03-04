Fans Think These Two The Traitors Players Are Dating! See Why!

Looks like some Traitors co-stars may have found love!

Peter Weber and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu are now sparking some MAJOR romance rumors, and even The Bachelor alum’s momma is dropping hints!

Barbara Weber was the first to share clues about the possible new romance when she started posing pics with and commenting on photos of Ekin-Su on Instagram. Back on February 18, the Love Island alum shared a pic of herself in a red dress, which her rumored beau’s momma called, “Absolutely stunning .”

Then earlier this week, the mother shared several heart emojis under a snap of the reality star posing in a tight black dress — causing one fan to ask Barbara, “By any chance is Peter dating her ?” Sadly, she didn’t answer!

But she DID confirm she has a close bond with the new girl! Barbara said “to know Ekin Su is to love her!” So she has momma’s stamp of approval! On Thursday, the pilot’s matriarch also shared a photo of herself with the 29-year-old and Pete’s sister-in-law Kristine Weber, captioning it, “Ladies Afternoon on Sunset ”

Another The Traitors player, Trishelle Cannatella, then commented:

“Family pic .”

Family?! They know something we don’t! Just look how close the mother and possibly GF look (below):

But that’s not all!

Another one of the reality stars also suggested something’s up with Peter and Ekin-Su — and they didn’t deny it!

The whole cast was together on Friday to film the season’s reunion, and they gathered for an afterparty when it wrapped. During the hang, Peter, Ekin-Su, and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio posed for a selfie. But when Peter realized it was a video, he said it was “awkward” to be smiling for a pic. Johnny quipped:

“This is probably only going to be half as entertaining as the videos you guys have probably already filmed.”

Um, WHAT?!

Despite the tease, the rumored couple didn’t reach much. The British-Turkish model looked unimpressed as the 32-year-old laughed and blew an air kiss to the camera. Hmm… So, they aren’t denying anything! Looks like fans might really be on to something here!?

Look at them getting cozy at another gathering (below)!

By the way, Peter 100% has eyes for Ekin-Su! He said as much on The Viall Files, recalling the first time he saw her on set and thought she was his ex Kelley Flanagan:

“We’re driving around doing tracking shots. I’m in the front seat and we’re passing another car [going] in the opposite direction. From the distance, I see there’s a girl in the front right seat of the other one and I see her and my heart kind of stops. I thought it was Kelley and I was 100 percent convinced … but it was Ekin-Su, who looks very similar. From a distance, I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’”

We wonder — if all this is true — if they’ll make it public during the reunion??? Doesn’t seem like they’ve been hiding their feelings from their cast mates! Reactions? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Peter Weber/Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu/Instagram]