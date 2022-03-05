Hilaria Baldwin Announces Social Media 'Break' Amid Alec Baldwin’s Fight With Halyna Hutchins' Husband

Hilaria Baldwin is taking a step back from social media.

The 38-year-old former yoga instructor took to Instagram on Friday to announce to her followers that she will be going on a “break” from social media, except for sharing a picture “from time to time” to let everyone know that the family is doing alright while on her hiatus. She wrote:

“Hey friends! I’m gonna take a social break. I promise I’ll be back. I love you all and know you worry, so want to give you a heads up. I might check in from time to time, dropping you a photo, and letting you know we are ok. Be good to yourselves and so much love and good energy to you. See you soon. hb.”

Related: Is Alec Baldwin Really Shading Halyna Hutchins’ Widower With Buddhism Quote About Lying?

Hilaria added in the caption:

“Be good to yourselves. I cherish our community … I’ll come right back.”

It is unclear how long the momma plans to stay off the ‘gram, but a source for People stressed that there was “nothing” happening behind-the-scenes that forced her off the platform:

“Hilaria wants to focus on her family without the distraction of social media. Nothing is wrong – she just is going to take a step back for a while and enjoy time with her kids.”

This social media time off comes in the aftermath of the tragic shooting on the set of the Rust that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. While it was previously reported that Alec allegedly discharged the prop weapon, the 63-year-old actor insisted during an interview with George Stephanopoulos in December that he “didn’t pull the trigger.” He added at the time:

“Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but it’s not me.”

However, the 30 Rock alum was still hit with a wrongful death lawsuit from her widower Matthew Hutchins, who filed the complaint on behalf of himself and their 9-year-old son Andros. The family claimed in the lawsuit that Alec, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, assistant director David Halls, and the other defendants listed “failed to perform industry standard safety checks and follow basic gun safety rules while using real guns to produce the movie Rust, with fatal consequences.”

In response to the complaint, attorneys for the Beetlejuice star told E! News that “any claim that Alec was reckless is entirely false,” adding:

“He, Halyna and the rest of the crew relied on the statement by the two professionals responsible for checking the gun that it was a ‘cold gun’ – meaning there is no possibility of a discharge, blank or otherwise.”

Of course, everyone needs a social media detox every now and then — but we can imagine that everything happening with Alec probably played a huge factor in her decision to log off for a while. Thoughts? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram, Today/YouTube, Lu Chau/WENN]