Is Alec Baldwin Really Shading Halyna Hutchins' Widower With Buddhism Quote About Lying?!

Are you effing serious right now??

As you probably heard, Matthew Hutchins, husband of the late Halyna Hutchins, finally spoke out in a powerful interview on Today Thursday.

In the days following the cinematographer’s tragic death on the set of the western Rust, star Alec Baldwin made it sound like he and the widower had spoken and grieved together. But Matthew made it clear in that interview the relationship had more than soured. He seemed incensed by Baldwin’s lack of accountability — even denial that he’d pulled the trigger — in his own first interview after the accidental shooting. He said:

“Watching him I just felt so angry. I was just so angry to see him talk about her death so publicly, in such a detailed way and then to not accept any responsibility after having just described killing her… And hearing him blame Halyna in the interview and shift responsibility onto others, and seeing him cry about it, I just feel like, are we really supposed to feel bad about you, Mr. Baldwin?”

Baldwin didn’t react directly, but he did tweet something that seemed like an oblique response — and it isn’t good.

Cryptically tweeting a quote from Buddhist text, he wrote:

“In the same way, Rahula,” the Buddha continued, “when anyone feels no shame in telling a deliberate lie, there is no evil, I tell you, they will not do. Thus, Rahula, you should train yourself, ‘I will not tell a deliberate lie, even in jest.’”

Could it be a coincidence that he posted a Buddhism quote about “lies,” like maybe he happened to be studying that day and wasn’t even aware of the content of the interview? Well…

That quote, exactly as written, is not actually a quote from the Instructions to Rahula at Mango Stone, but rather it seems to be a quote from a website called Tricycle explaining the passage. It’s from way back in 2018, but you’ll find it on the first page when you Google “Buddhism quote about lies.” Almost like one would if one was looking for a shady but spiritual way to call someone a liar…

See? In the actual quote from the Ambalatthika-rahulovada Sutta, there is no “the Buddha continued” attribution. That’s a website telling you who’s speaking.

A couple hours later, Alec did put out a second tweet explaining what he thought the quote meant — and it’s difficult to read it as anything other than shading the man who just spoke against him:

“In Buddhism, being truthful goes beyond simply not telling lies. It means speaking truthfully and honestly, yes. But it also means using speech to benefit others, and not to use it to benefit only ourselves.”

Oof. We are floored it’s come to this.

And we’re not the only ones who noticed. People even reported it, noting how his posts came out the same day of the interview.

We felt so bad for Alec Baldwin at the start of all this. We mean, this would be a heavy burden to carry for the rest of anyone’s life, to have been involved in another person’s death. But is he truly so desperate to shirk responsibility that he’s willing to attack the person who lost the most in all this, a man who lost his wife?? If that’s really what’s going on, it’s frankly deplorable.

