Amy Schumer Explains Why She Deleted Her Post Poking Fun At Hilaria Baldwin

Amy Schumer felt like it was best to bow out of the Hilaria Baldwin heritage drama.

As we reported, the 39-year-old comedian took aim at Alec Baldwin’s wife over Instagram multiple times last month: once for the model’s ultra glam mommy photoshoots on the ‘Gram, and another for her Spanish heritage controversy — which the actress admitted was a bit too harsh on her part.

The revelations came in an interview with ET, during which Schumer reacted to the recent backlash the yoga instructor received over claims that she lied about her Spanish identity. She offered:

“Oh my god, I really don’t even know what to say. I didn’t know that was going to happen, obviously. I feel like it was so insane and entertaining that I think Hilaria is probably the only person who is happy about the insurrection in the Capitol, because it distracted [people] from that. She is amazing and I wish her and her family the best. And I hope she gets to visit Spain as much as she wants.”

Amy also addressed her first act of trollery toward Hilaria: the time she used a photo of the mother-of-five in her underwear cuddling her 4-month-old son Eduardo for her own fake holiday card.

Related: Hilaria’s Old Dance Partner Says ‘It Was Always Her Desire To Be Considered Spanish’

Referencing her own 1-year-old son, the star joked in the caption:

“Gene and I wanted to wish everyone a happy holiday season. Enjoy it with whatever family members are talking to you this year.”

In her ET interview, the I Feel Pretty star confessed she initially re-posted Hilaria’s pic as her own on Instagram because she “just thought it was funny,” elaborating:

“It’s a little insane to be in, like, lingerie with your baby. I just thought that was a little funny, and then I saw that she made a video and she seemed a little bit upset. Not at me, but about the comments she was getting. I was just like, ‘I don’t want to be mean,’ and she seemed like maybe it hurt her feelings, so I just took it down.”

Little did Amy know, the Baldwins would be making headlines weeks later when Twitter users accused Hilaria of faking her Spanish accent and heritage in a “decade long grift.”

Thinking it was all in good fun, the Emmy-nominee took a swipe at the embattled influencer on IG, and even referenced the time Hilaria allegedly pretended to not know the English word for “cucumber.” But after critics started coming for Amy as well, she realized it was best to take herself “out of the narrative.”

She shared:

“We were just playing with each other, and then the whole Spain thing came out. I just felt like everybody else watching it. Just like, ‘What is going on?’ I thought we were still kinda playing, so I wrote, ‘Hey, look, I love Spain too.’ But then it became this whole big thing and people were really upset so I just took it down [too].”

The star added:

“Look, she’s a mom. She has a million and a half kids, and that’s really hard. So I just — I don’t want them to be going through a bad time. But also, you can’t just pretend you’re from Spain.”

We have to agree with her there!

Do U think Amy took it too far with her joke, Perezcious readers? Share your thoughts on this drama (below).

[Image via Instar/WENN]