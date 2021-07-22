Hilaria Baldwin Shoots Down Rumors She's NOT Her Kids' Biological Mother

Hilaria Baldwin will not stand by while misinformation about her family goes unchecked on social media!

The 37-year-old mom and yoga instructor took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to clarify something that has been a persistent rumor from the depths of social media: that she’s not actually the biological mother to her children. Wait, WTF?!

Yes, it seems to stem from the fact some folks don’t think the kids look Spanish enough?? We know, we know…

Sharing a laughing emoji as part of her message to clearly indicate what she thinks of those wild rumors, Alec Baldwin‘s wife laid down the facts once and for all about her six children. Just because she has slightly darker skin, Hilaria acknowledged, doesn’t mean she’s not their mother, as you can read (below):

“I know… I know, sleuths… my skin is darker and my kids’ is lighter. Yes, they are mine. Trying to keep up with all these ideas… I have to say: you have quite a bit of time on your hands.”

True!

She shared an adorable photo along with the clarification message, though — look at her 4-month-old daughter Lucia, who Hilaria welcomed via surrogate earlier this year, right here:

Awwww! That pic alone is worth it. SO STINKIN’ CUTE!!!

But hopefully that message clears it up for any conspiracy theorists out there; Hilaria is mom to 7-year-old Carmen, 6-year-old Rafael, 4-year-old Leonardo, 3-year-old Romeo, 10-month-old Eduardo, and (via that surrogate) little Lucia. Whew!

Of course, this is far from the first time that Hilaria has taken to social media to correct what she believes to be misinformation. While this round seems pretty cut and dry, who can forget her infamous Spanish heritage hoax scandal from late last year?!

Considering her family’s incredibly well-documented ties to Boston and the United States prior to the American Revolution, her prior controversy definitely was a little more legit — to put it mildly — as it was for a while there the biggest and most viral news story anywhere on social media.

In February, she (kind of) apologized for the Spanish heritage hoax controversy, writing to fans and followers in a social media post (below):

“I’ve spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow. My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both. The way I’ve spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained – I should have been more clear and I’m sorry.”

No apology this time around, though. And honestly, no apology needed! Right?!

What do U make of this, Perezcious readers??

