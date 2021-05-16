Oh No! Hilaria Baldwin Takes Baby Boy Eduardo To The Hospital After 'Horrible' Allergic Reaction!

Hilaria Baldwin just had every mom’s worst nightmare!

On Saturday, the 37-year-old took to Instagram to explain how she and her husband Alec Baldwin had to take their 8-month-old son, Eduardo, to the emergency room after a severe allergic reaction. Hilaria said she still has no idea what exactly caused the health scare, writing:

“We had a scary experience where Edu had an allergic reaction. I don’t know to what yet, but it was one of those horrible moments a parent dreads. My kids don’t have allergies, so this was a first. Doesn’t matter how many kids you have, there are always moments that shake us, as there is no way we can prepare.”

The yoga instructor, who shared a pic of herself in a surgical mask with baby Edu on her lap, detailed what happened behind the scenes. She also took the time to thank the medical crew who helped her little one, expressing:

“This was after he was better, the vomit on my clothes had dried, and my friend sent a pic to Alec (who is away working) to let him know it was going to be ok. I’m grateful to you, doctors and nurses, and other healthcare professionals. I won’t mention your names here, but you know who you are, and I hope how much my heart is connected to your care and kindness.”

Hilaria then concluded the note by offering some important advice to parents who may face something similar: Don’t hesitate. She said:

“I was told that expediency in this situation is key. Don’t wait to see if it gets better. If you find yourself in this situation–just go and reach for help. i love you my baby boy. mama loves you so.”

We cannot imagine how shaken and scared the momma must have been! It is always so hard to see your child in such a vulnerable state. Luckily, he seems to be okay now. Hilaria shared an update with followers, posting an adorable video of María Lucía and Edu:

“Better today…thank you for the sweet wishes and wisdom from your own experiences you have shared with me.”

Unfortunately, she has had some practice with nerve-wracking trips to the ER recently. Back in April, Carmen was rushed to the doctor after accidentally sticking a staple in her hand. The author — who came under fire for lying about her Spanish heritage — wrote in an IG post at the time:

“I told her how brave she was — she said, ‘I wasn’t brave, I was crying a bit.’ I told her that being brave doesn’t mean you don’t cry, it means you asked for help and you put one foot in front of the other and kept on … bravery doesn’t mean you can’t show emotions.”

We are so glad everything turned out alright!

