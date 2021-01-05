Alec & Hilaria Baldwin 'Very Upset' About The 'Harassment And Hate' They've Been Receiving!

Facing the consequences of your actions can be a real bummer, huh?

Just ask Hilaria Baldwin, who’s had to come up with a lot of flimsy excuses for why she’s been pretending to be Spanish all these years, despite the fact that all her claims have been debunked again… and again… and again. Her husband Alec Baldwin — famously short tempered, especially with the press — has also gotten up in arms defending his wife, but now that the culturally appropriative cat is out of the bag, it’s not going to be that easy to shove it back in.

Of course, the whole ordeal must be stressful for the poor Baldwins, who have apparently been “deeply affected” by the controversy, according to a source for Entertainment Tonight. The insider claimed the couple and their family are “very upset” that Hilaria (aka Hillary Hayward-Thomas) and her heritage “are being questioned.”

Very upset that you got caught in a lie, more like!

The sympathetic source shared:

“Hilaria is such a soft-spoken, kind, caring and loving person, and the harassment and hate that she has been receiving on social media has been a lot for her.”

They added:

“Alec has always known that Hilaria is from Boston. Alec unconditionally supports and loves Hilaria in whatever she does and this situation has been no exception. They are focused on taking care of their small five children and being there for each other as a family.”

Do we even need to bring up the talk show appearance where the 30 Rock alum very clearly says his wife is “from Spain,” or are we all on the same page at this point?

Rather than continuing to play the victim in this fraudulent scheme of her own making, the yoga instructor should consider taking a step back and listening to actual immigrants and Latinx voices on the subject. For instance, The View co-host Sunny Hostin had this to say during Monday’s segment (below) on the controversy:

“I think it’s a big deal because this is about the fetishizing of Spanish women and Latina women. It’s not just the fake accent which, in and of itself, is terrible. She faked an entire identity. She intentionally culturally appropriated the Spanish culture and used the culture for branding, to make herself be more exotic and successful. And she took up space, in that sense, from Latina women, from Hispanic women, and was on covers of magazines, and intentionally led people to believe — as recently as April 2020 on a podcast — that she indeed was from Spain.”

She went on:

“I think any success she has had is stolen success, and I think that’s wrong. I mean, it’s one thing to appreciate a culture. It’s another thing to appropriate a culture for your own success.”

Couldn’t have put it any better!

We really hope Hilaria was tuned in, because it seems like she needs a BIG reality check. You’re a wealthy white woman, married to a celebrity, and have a beautiful family, girl — no need to be so “upset” that your weird lies were exposed. Own up and move on!

