Hilary Duff Admits She Follows Gwyneth Paltrow’s Controversial Diet To ‘Starve Off My Hunger’

Hilary Duff is following in Gwyneth Paltrow’s footsteps… But for better or for worse?

The How I Met Your Father actress appeared on the Lipstick on the Rim podcast Tuesday, where she gave Molly Sims some insight into her daily food diary, after the host pondered what she eats for “breakfast, lunch, and dinner.” The 35-year-old began, “I wake up really hungry,” noting:

“I’m obsessed with those cauliflower rounds… they’re so good.”

She continued:

“They’re made of cauliflower and it looks like a pita but it’s small like a little Mexican taco. But they’re just cauliflower, and maybe like one other thing. They’re super clean, and I put it in their air fryer — make it hard, make it crispy — put, like, egg salad on top of it, I’ll do that. I’ll put, like, avocado, or a fried egg and vegan sausage. I love that brand Beyond Meat vegan sausage.”

The Lizzie McGuire alum continued:

“I’ll eat some avocado if I’m feeling like I have time to design the perfect little thing. I do overnight oats.”

Related: Padma Lakshmi Eats HOW Many Calories A Day On Top Chef?!

All sounds good, right? Very wholesome veggie breakfast, right? However, the mother of three admitted that instead she’ll sometimes follow Gwyneth’s controversial diet. She explained:

“You know, Gwyneth’s in trouble for saying this, but sometimes I try to just drink coffee in the morning and starve off my hunger.”

Oof. We were into the healthy food — we’re not sure we can get behind the idea of starving off the hunger.

You may remember back in March Gwyneth came under fire for revealing her extremely limited diet, which the Goop founder described as follows:

“I do a nice intermittent fast [early in the day]. I usually eat something at about 12, and then in the morning, I’ll have some things that won’t spike my blood sugar. So, I have coffee. But I really like soup for lunch. I have bone broth for lunch a lot of the days.”

Yeah. Bone broth. Big indulgence there. She just had to burn that off right away, saying:

“I try to do one hour of movement, so I’ll either take a walk, or I’ll do Pilates, or I’ll do my Tracy Anderson [fitness method]. And then I get in the sauna. I dry brush, and I get in the sauna. So, I do my infrared sauna for 30 minutes. … I eat dinner early in the evening. … And for dinner, I try to eat, you know, according to Paleo [diet]. So, lots of vegetables. It’s really important for me to support my detox.”

Fans were SHOCKED to hear about her limited food intake! Is Hilary doing THAT?? Well, no, thankfully, Hilary doesn’t sound like she follows THAT closely. She relatably added:

“I also eat a lot of things that are going in my kids’ lunch in the morning, so lots of calories that happen there.”

Related: Robert De Niro Reveals Details Of His Seventh Child!

She shared:

“If we’re being honest, yeah, I eat a chicken nugget in the morning while I’m packing lunches and there’s one left over. Pop it down the hatch!”

The ol’ mom diet! Whatever’s left on the plate! As for working out, the Disney alum shared that she enjoys high intensity interval training.

Everything is about balance! While it sounds like Hilary definitely tries to keep her diet tight, there’s always a bit of wiggle room. Hopefully she doesn’t embrace the starving method…

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Share in the comments down below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Hilary Duff/Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram.]