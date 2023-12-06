Hilary Duff Says Her Return To Music Is Definitely ‘Gonna Happen’!

Hilary Duff wants to make music again… At some point in the future.

On Monday, the Disney Channel alum revealed to Access Hollywood she’s always “thinking about” returning to the music scene.

Inneresting! It’s been nearly a decade since she last dropped an album in 2015’s Breathe In. Breathe Out. But don’t get your hopes too high, because she ain’t in any rush!

Related: Why Natalie Portman Will Never Show Her Boobs In A Movie!

The 36-year-old explained that motherhood comes first and foremost, and making music isn’t always as easy as some of her other jobs, like acting:

“I never wanna blame my kids for this, but I’m so immersed in motherhood right now, and it’s so much easier to book an acting job and be like, ‘OK, I have to be at work at 6 a.m. and then I’m gonna be done by 9 tonight and then I’m gonna be home.’ I am in the middle of my real life, and [music] is very much a part of not my real life, like, from my past. So, I have to just figure out a way for those two things to meet.”

We get that! Since the height of her music career, she’s welcomed son Luca, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 2, with husband Matthew Koma. So she’s a bit busier than she used to be!

The How I Met Your Father star continued:

“Going to the studio feels so like, ‘Oh, my God, maybe we get something today, maybe we don’t.’ It doesn’t feel like real work, [but] I know that it is.”

However, she feels the day WILL come. She shared:

“I really do believe that I’ll just one day be like, ‘I have to do it.’ There’s going to be something that comes over me, and just like, I have to do it. So, it’s gonna happen — I just don’t know when.”

At the end of the day, she’s just happy “someone out there still wants to listen to [her] music.”

Would you be up for a new album from Hilary, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Hilary Duff & NBC/YouTube]