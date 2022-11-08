Lindsay Lohan Opens Up About Former Boyfriend Aaron Carter Following His Tragic Death: ‘Lot Of Love There’

Lindsay Lohan is joining the growing list of celebrities honoring Aaron Carter after his tragic death.

As you’ve surely heard by now, the former child star was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California Saturday. While his official cause of death has not yet been determined, the star seems to have been struggling with addiction when he passed, as investigators found prescription pills, as well as evidence he may have been huffing compressed air, as we’ve previously reported. Law enforcement has also opened a homicide investigation, noting it’s a standard procedure.

Carter’s old flame, Hilary Duff, previously opened up about his death, writing on Instagram Saturday, “You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent…boy did my teenage self love you deeply,” and now Lindsay, the other third of the alleged early 2000s love triangle is speaking out.

While making the rounds of her press tour for her upcoming Netflix holiday special, Falling for Christmas, the 36-year-old told Entertainment Tonight Monday:

“My heart goes out to his family and may he rest in peace. And God bless him… and yeah, just [a] lot of love there.”

Later the same day, she opened up to Access Hollywood, explaining:

“So many (memories) from when I was so young, just that era of my life … and my prayers go out to his family and may he rest in peace and God bless.”

She noted it had been a “long time” since she last spoke with him.

Gone far too soon. Rest in peace.

