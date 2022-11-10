Aaron Carter's Unfinished Memoir Will Be Released Next Week -- Here's What We Know So Far

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Aaron Carter‘s unfinished memoir will be released in the coming days.

Of course, we’ve been reporting on the aftermath of the 34-year-old’s tragic death this past weekend. Since his passing, fans, entertainers, and Carter’s loved ones have all shared their grief over the loss. Now, we’re learning more about a major project of his that is set to debut in the public eye next week.

According to a statement released by author Andy Symonds, Aaron’s incomplete memoir will be released to the public on November 15. The book, titled Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story Of An Incomplete Life, features interviews he held over the past three years with Symonds.

According to Access Online, the duo sat down periodically to discuss his life and upbringing in entertainment, which Symonds had been compiling those stories into a book. The work wasn’t quite complete when Carter died this past weekend. But now that the star is gone, the publisher will release the book as is to give fans an outlet for their grief.

Per the release announcement, the memoir details the Aaron’s Party singer’s struggles with family issues, drug abuse, and mental health concerns. It also shares stories about the singer’s time on the road, his relationship with big brother Nick Carter, and interactions with stars like Britney Spears and Michael Jackson.

Here are some of the reported highlights from the forthcoming book:

Interaction With Michael Jackson

In one excerpt, Aaron recounted a childhood visit to Neverland Ranch. He spent a night there, but in the middle of his slumber, he alleged he woke up to the King of Pop in his bed.

He confronted the former Jackson 5 superstar, claiming he thought Michael Jackson had been sleepwalking:

“A couple hours later, something woke me. I sat up and found Michael at the foot of my cot in his tighty-whitey underwear. I don’t know if he was sleepwalking or what, but he seemed to still be asleep. ‘What the f**k!?’ I shouted and shook him a little to wake him. ‘Go back to your bed!’ He looked startled, like he was surprised to be there. He just mumbled, ‘OK,’ then got back into his bed, and we both went back to sleep.”

Aaron continued:

“I never asked him about it, and we never mentioned it. When I woke up in the morning, he was gone from the room.”

The Pressures Of Fame

Aaron felt the pressures of fame from early in his life. He wrote openly about his parents in the book, as well as the connection he felt to his brother amid Nick Carter‘s run with the Backstreet Boys.

In one excerpt, he recalled how difficult fame was on his personal well-being:

“I started realizing how alone I was in the world because nobody really knew me, not even my own family. I didn’t even know myself. I was popular, but I didn’t have an identity.”

He even remembered how the demands of touring pushed him to mental and physical exhaustion when he was just a kid:

“I remember locking myself in the bathroom of one of our hotel rooms and falling asleep in the bathtub because I needed more sleep. My mom broke down the door, afraid I was drowning in there.”

Suicidal Thoughts

Through the years, Aaron struggled with persistent mental health issues. In one particularly heartbreaking part of the memoir, he revealed his fight with suicidal ideation. But music, Carter claimed, saved his life:

“Making beats saved my life. I was always suicidal, especially through those years. I never attempted suicide but never had anyone to talk to about it. But I knew I loved life too much to actually do it. Hopefully I won’t do it. Having lost my own family, I want to have my own. That’s the best feeling.”

Relationship With Nick Carter

Aaron opened up about his older brother quite a bit in the book, per the excerpts.

The duo had a sometimes-contentious relationship through the years, but Aaron was apparently able to mend things at least somewhat with Nick near the end of his life. In the book, the star his early feelings and thoughts about his boy band big brother:

“Nick was my hero from about the time I could walk. He was eight years older than me, and aside from all the standard, cool big brother stuff, he also just happened to be in the biggest boy band in the world, doing exactly what I wanted to do. And he was happy to take me under his wing from early on.”

The Author Speaks

Symonds spoke out about the memoir this week, too. In the press release revealing its coming debut, the author recounted how gentle and helpful Aaron was during interviews:

“Aaron was a kind, gentle, talented soul not without his demons. He was so excited about telling his story, and I feel I owe it to him to release the parts we did complete.”

Symonds continued:

“Aaron was an open book during the writing process. It’s a tragic irony that his autobiography will never include all his stories, thoughts, hopes, and dreams as he intended.”

Wow.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Will U be reading this book when it comes out next Tuesday?

