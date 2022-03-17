Wha?? Teen Mom OG & Teen Mom 2 Being Combined Into One Show With Half The Casts Fired: REPORT

The family dynamic is shifting!

Fans of Teen Mom OG or Teen Mom 2 — the few of you who are left, according to ratings — could be getting a whole new Teen Mom series as producers work desperately to save the franchise!

In a new report by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, major changes could be coming to MTV as producers consider how to make the show more cost-effective while boosting viewership. And their big alleged idea right now is to combine Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 into a fresh new series featuring just some of the women! Uh-oh!

OK, so what does this all actually mean? Well, one source told the outlet on Wednesday:

“This is like their last-ditch effort to keep the shows going.”

Despite the franchise’s many years on air, Teen Mom 2’s latest season premiere only drew in a mere 459,000 live viewers, via another report by the same outlet. Yeesh. That’s the show’s third-worst turnout in its history! Def not a great look for anyone involved. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but executives are allegedly discussing their options. The success of and ease of filming the Teen Mom Family Reunion last year left those in charge “pleasantly surprised,” a source noted:

“Everyone was in one place, making the cost, scheduling, and COVID protocols much easier than going to the girls’ homes.”

That’s seemingly inspired them to think more creatively about how they could keep telling these women’s stories without losing money. But that could mean booting a few stars off TV for good! Sources told the outlet that, if the shows do get combined, it’s unlikely that all 10 cast members would get to keep their jobs. It remains unclear who would be fired.

As to be expected, the gossip has already spread throughout the cast and crew — but not everyone is privy to the news yet:

“It’s circulating through the casts and crews but I don’t think it’s made its way to everyone.”

Along with downsizing the cast, the style of the show might change so that not everyone is featured all the time. And this actually feels like a pretty smart way to go about things, the source explained:

“That way it would only cover the girls who actually had something interesting happening in their lives at the moment.”

Makes sense!

Sadly, it’s not just the reality stars whose sources of income are at risk these days. As cast members get cut, so will those working on the show, a source mused:

“There are just too many people working on this franchise and it’s not bringing in the ratings and money it once did.”

Oof. That’s a tough blow. It’s never easy to hear that many people could be losing their jobs in the blink of an eye, especially after creating what was once such a popular hit.

If the crew has any chance of holding onto their jobs, it’s up to the producers to come up with a fresh angle for the series – and FAST. A source shared:

“They needed to come up with a way to keep the show going but in a cheaper way. The cast’s salaries are enormous and it costs a lot of money to fly all over the country to film the girls.”

As they’re already breaking tradition enough as it is, this new format likely won’t even include “Teen Mom” in the title. Why? Cause these women are far from teens, criticism fans have been sharing for years! An insider dished:

“These girls haven’t been teens in over a decade. It’s ridiculous that they’re still on a show called Teen Mom.”

LOLz! So true! The confidant went on:

“Fans have been saying it for years, so it’s likely that the [new] show’s name will not be ‘Teen Mom’, or at the very least, will be changed to better reflect their current situations.”

All that said, the spin-off Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant is seemingly forging ahead with no issues. Sources told the outlet that they are currently filming a new season of their show and that it’s unlikely those cast members will get involved with this potential new series. Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean that their fate is protected in the future. If two shows within the franchise are going downhill, we’d suspect they’d suffer from that as well.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Would U be excited to see a major change like this? Or do you like Teen Mom just the way it is?

