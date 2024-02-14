Hot Ones Host Sean Evans Is Dating THIS Porn Star!

The host of Hot Ones has a hot new relationship on his hands!

Sean Evans is the man behind popular YouTube shows like Hot Ones and First We Feast. But his popularity has gone far beyond the YT realm and attracted a lot of other attention. And that includes romantic attention from an adult film star!!

Related: Tom Cruise Reportedly Dating MUCH Younger Russian Socialite!

According to TMZ, Sean is dating porn star Melissa Stratton — and has been since December!

Per that outlet, insiders say the duo first began talking in October of last year. Then, around the end of the year, they linked up in person and figured out they had chemistry. Ever since, they’ve been an item! Per sources, they pair has been traveling a lot over last six-ish weeks, hitting up Chicago, El Lay, Las Vegas, and more together.

This whole thing bubbled up this week after Evans and Stratton were spotted in Sin City together. Melissa is a HUGE fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, so the Super Bowl was a must-see for her. And the duo made the most of it!

They hit up some shopping spots in LV before the big game (HERE), they went to pre-SB events on each other’s arm as a happy couple (HERE), and they partied hard at postgame bashes with the likes of Gordon Ramsay and Zedd (HERE).

Evans hasn’t yet made things social media-official with Stratton, but as you can see with those X (Twitter) links, she obviously has with him! And she looks happy AF about it! Nothing like hard-launching your relationship in the same week your beloved team wins the big game — and celebrating it all in a suite at the Allegiant Stadium showdown. Best week ever!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Did U expect to be reading about these two coupling up when you woke up this morning?? Share your takes in the comments (below)!

[Image via Melissa Stratton/Twitter/Twitter]