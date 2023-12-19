Taylor Swift Tipped BIG At Sunday's Game!

Taylor Swift is spreading holiday cheer!

In a photo that’s gone viral since her big appearance at Gillette Stadium to support Travis Kelce at Sunday’s game, the pop musician was seen giving out HUGE tips to the food runners at the venue. While her beau was taking the New England Patriots head on, she was making sure those who took care of her were well taken care of!

The 34-year-old was seen giving out $100 bills as tips to the workers who were making sure the suite she was in was stocked with snacks and drinks, via the photo taken by a fan who attended the game. So sweet!

Taylor Swift tips employees at Gillette Stadium after Travis Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs beat the Patriots https://t.co/ZyEAaLrcIS pic.twitter.com/RkfpuMjR5y — Page Six (@PageSix) December 18, 2023

The superstar’s dad Scott Swift was even recorded by a TikTok user who captured him going into the suite next door to offer everyone some of Tay Tay’s birthday cake. Aww!

Not only did workers and attendees go home with some very sweet treats from the Swifts, the Chiefs also took home a victory of 27-17! Big wins all around!

This isn’t the first time Taylor has shown her selflessness, either. Earlier this year, it was confirmed by CNN that she’d given out not only $100,000 bonuses to her Eras Tour truck drivers — she spread out a total of $55 MILLION across her entire staff who worked on the tour with her.

Taylor just continues to prove herself as someone who seems really considerate to everyone around her — her kindness is blossoming in new ways every day! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

