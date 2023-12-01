Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Talks ‘Friendship Breakups’ Amid Falling Out With Brittany Mahomes!

Is Kayla Nicole opening up about her fractured friendship with Brittany Mahomes?

Perezcious readers know that the 28-year-old has become close with Taylor Swift after the singer began dating her husband Patrick Mahomes’ friend and teammate Travis Kelce. That usually would not be an issue. It’s great to see two best friends’ significant others getting along and hanging out!

But the problem with Brittany’s new friendship with Tay Tay? Kayla didn’t seem thrilled about seeing her longtime bestie get so buddy-buddy with her ex-boyfriend’s new girl! In fact, the 29-year-old sports reporter went as far as to unfollow Brittany and Patrick on Instagram! Oof. And based on a post she made on Instagram this week, the pair still seem to be in a rocky place!

During an Instagram Story Q&A session on Wednesday, Kayla gave some advice about losing friends. She wrote:

“Friendship breakups are tough. But it’s a part [sic] of life. People are sometimes only meant to be in your life for a season. Give yourself time and permission to grieve — because losing that bond can be heartbreaking. But also, acknowledge the bounty and beauty of friendships that you still have. Shift your focus from what you’ve lost to what you have maintained, and even more exciting — the new friendships you will forge in time.”

Hmm. Kayla didn’t mention Brittany by name in the post, but what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Was Kayla hinting at the end of her friendship with Brittany? Let us know in the comments!

