NBA Star Kevin Porter Jr. Arrested After Allegedly Putting Girlfriend In Hospital

Kevin Porter Jr. is in police custody after a disastrous Monday morning.

The Houston Rockets guard was arrested on Monday in New York City after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, former WNBA star Kysre Gondrezick, according to police via ABC News.

Per NBC 4, the assault began after Kevin got locked out of his hotel room. Hotel security called the police, who arrived after it was all over — but it was apparently clear what happened. A New York Police Department spokesperson told People that Kysre was found with a laceration on the right side of her face, alleging the Rockets player “struck her multiple times about the body and placed his hands around her neck.”

NBC4 reported that the victim was transported to a local hospital with a broken bone and bruising. How monstrous…

Related: Ashton Kutcher’s Said WHAT About 15-Year-Old Hilary Duff?!

The NYPD spokesperson also revealed that the 23-year-old is now facing assault and strangulation charges, while a rep for the Rockets told People:

“We are in the process of gathering information surrounding the matter involving Kevin Porter Jr. We have no further comment at this time.”

See more (below):

This is terrifying stuff! We’re sending lots of healing energy to the poor victim. Share your thoughts in the comments down below.

[Image via Courtview/YouTube]