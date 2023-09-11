Ashton Kutcher's Comments About 15-Year-Old Hilary Duff Resurface Amid Danny Masterson Defense

Amid Ashton Kutcher‘s support of his former costar and convicted rapist Danny Masterson, the internet is calling out the actor for some of his own past comments — particularly those aimed towards Hilary Duff.

As we’ve been reporting, the Two and a Half Men alum and his wife Mila Kunis have been getting criticized for their apparently unwavering support of their former That ’70s Show costar after he was convicted of rape. Ashton has his own foundation that’s working toward protecting children from trafficking and sexual violence — so the fact he and Mila have openly penned letters in their support of Danny has been seen as a disgusting slap in the victims’ faces. And it doesn’t even end there…

In the midst of all this, clips of the 45-year-old speaking about a then-15-year-old Hilary have resurfaced online — and his comments are really icky. On an episode of Punk’d in 2003, the host introduced the Lizzie McGuire star — who was just 15 years old at the time — by saying everyone was “waiting” on her to turn 18. He even brought up Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Gross. He said (jokingly?):

“Hilary Duff is in Lizzie McGuire, she also has an album out. She’s going to be in a movie called Cheaper by the Dozen. And she’s one of the girls that we’re all waiting for to turn 18. Along with the Olsen twins.”

She was only 15 years old and the Olsens were just 17 at the time! Meanwhile Ashton was already 25! So sketchy! See the clip (below):

One of the many folks to share the clip was Chrissie Carnell Bixler, one of Masterson’s rape accusers. She put the clip on her Instagram Stories, followed by some iffy clips in which Mila said Danny once made a bet to try to get Ashton to “French kiss” her. She was just 14 years old at the time. Oof.

