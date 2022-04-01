This Woman Busted Her Lying Boyfriend At The Strip Club In THE BEST WAY!

One woman knows a thing or two about catching a lying partner in the act!

Missy Peterson has recently gone viral on TikTok for detailing the jaw-dropping lengths she went about to bust her boyfriend for going to the strip club behind her back. Apparently, it all went down when the social media user seemingly got an inkling that her beau had been dishonest about where he had been. Missy ended up placing a tracker on the car — only to discover that he had been going to the strip club and lying about it.

However, she did not break down and confront her man about it right then and there. Nope, she did something even better! Missy went inside the joint and shockingly hopped on stage to deliver a saucy performance right in front of her dude!! She wrote on top of a video of herself with a snippet of the song Crazy by Patsy Cline playing:

“That one time I put a tracker on his car and when I found out he went to the strip club. I went there, told the girls, they helped me get ready and I was next on stage.”

Missy also said in a pinned message in the comments section:

“You wanna see a show? I will give you a damn show.”

And that she did! In a follow-up video, Missy spilled some more details about her impromptu dance, revealing:

“When I got on stage I walked over to him and whispered ‘you want a show babe, watch this show’ and I went to every single guy making $$$ while he sat there in utter disbelief and pissed as hell…When I was done, I flipped him off went off stage, told him we were through and to never speak to me again.”

Then, Missy promptly blocked and deleted him from her life. Cutting out the lying boyfriend AND getting paid to do it?! DAYUM! Ch-ch-check out her viral videos (below):

People immediately flooded the comments section praising her for the stunt, with many saying:

“This is the most funniest thing I’ve heard in a while.” “That is the best story EVER and i worked at a strip club for 15 yrs yesssss girl!!!” “Literally the best thing ever.” “Women supporting women.”

Holly Madison even wrote:

“This is the best one.”

Of course, several users were skeptical about whether the story actually happened or not:

“Clubs don’t work like this sis but i like the story lol” “I don’t believe this at all.” “Not how clubs work at all but ok lmao” “Sure this happened. The girls are at work & took time out of their hustle to help a civvie with her bf? Mmk.”

But one person came to her defense, noting:

“This 100% would happen – as a former skripper, yes girl we got your back!!!”

Reactions to her revenge plot, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

