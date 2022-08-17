Holly Madison & Bridget Marquardt Describe Unprotected Assembly Line-Style Sex With Hugh Hefner -- OMG!

The women behind Girls Next Door are recounting the challenges — and straight-up disturbing s**t — they faced while making the memorable reality TV show.

Bridget Marquardt and Holly Madison sat down for an interview on the Juicy Scoop podcast this week with comedian Heather McDonald. During the chat, the former Playboy models discussed what it was like to live with the late Hugh Hefner. The conversation was wide-ranging, but what stood out straight from the top was the assembly line-style sexual escapades that apparently went on in the house. And honestly, to be one of the women to go through this is just… ugh…

According to Marquardt, she was pressured by one of the other girls to sleep with Hef early on. She recalled how the scene devolved into an orgy, and she was nudged into getting involved:

“I was still just gonna watch and then and then she was like, ‘Aren’t you gonna go?’ It was like, ‘You need to go.’ And I was like, ‘I would rather not.’ And she’s like, ‘Well, then probably won’t be invited back.’ So then I was like, ‘OK.’ And I’d seen what everybody else was doing, so I knew that this was, like, a 10-second thing. I mean, definitely no more than a minute.”

What the…

Holly jumped in, adding:

“My memory is cloudy. I’ve kind of blocked it. … Everybody’s just trying to get it done as quickly as possible.”

Doesn’t sound like such a fun time! In fact it sounds gross and sleazy! Not to mention dangerous!! Bridget alluded to the health concerns involved with group fornicating WITHOUT PROTECTION:

“You were hoping everyone’s in the same situation, and there is a doctor on staff. You’re hoping everybody is being checked out, and everybody is being, I say this in quotes, ‘monogamous’ to that relationship.”

And she revealed her strategy for getting through it all:

“After that first night, like, when I tried not to do it, after that, I wanted to be first because there was no way I wanted [to go] after other people. … If there’s new girls coming up, which there often were, like, I just wanted to be first and be done. And that I felt like that was the cleanest way.”

Ew…

You can watch that exchange in the clip (below):

That wasn’t all the duo discussed on Heather’s show. Their (non-existent) salaries on Girls Next Door were an issue, too. Bridget said the money they made was “very little” at the beginning of the show, which aired 93 episodes over six seasons from 2005 to 2010.

Holly added:

“They didn’t pay us for the first season. … When they ordered more episodes, they finally paid us. I just wanted what was fair, like, a couple thousand bucks an episode or something. Just the fact that they didn’t want to pay us anything and just expected us to do as the ‘main characters’ of the show. [We] just [signed] a release, no contracts.”

Wow!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

