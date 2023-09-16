Hugh Jackman Broadway Colleagues Saw Divorce Coming A Mile Away! Here’s Why!

Apparently, friends of Hugh Jackman knew his divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness was only a matter of time!

By now you know, the pair announced to People on Friday that they were going their separate ways after 27 years of marriage, saying:

“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.”

Hugh and Deborra’s divorce announcement came as a shock to everyone. Publicly, these two seemed as happy as ever! However, Hugh’s friends saw this coming a mile away. A Broadway source close to the former couple explained Page Six explained that no one in their inner circle had been surprised by the announcement this week as it had been “a long time coming!” They said:

“It happened a while ago. Friends and family knew about it.”

According to the source, there had been problems between the pair for some time now – potentially even before Hugh returned to Broadway in February 2022 for the revival of The Music Man. Why is that? They claimed that “Deb wasn’t at rehearsals very much.” And when the 67-year-old actress was in attendance, she “was even spotted snoozing during some of them.” Ouch! Obviously, that last detail is not necessarily a huge sign of marital issues. She could have been tired those days! Lolz. However, we did hear they’d been having issues between them since before 2022. Another source previously said that the coronavirus lockdown put a strain on their marriage — instead of bringing them closer together like other celebrity couples:

“After the past few years, the love they had for each other turned more into a friendship which got broken during COVID, as the lockdown didn’t help their marriage at all and really put a strain on their relationship. They worked on it and couldn’t get it back. The strikes haven’t helped one bit, it got them in the same predicament as COVID did, to where they were just kicking the tires, and Hugh found it all to not have the same magic as they once had. Deb had similar concerns and thoughts and separating is the best option.”

The Page Six insider even pointed out that Hugh and Deborra were more like “roommates” than a couple. Oof.

Sadly, it sounds like these two just grew apart in the end. What heartbreaking situation. Even we thought Hugh and Deborra would go the distance. Reactions to the latest in their divorce? Let us know in the comments below.

