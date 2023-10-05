OMG! Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Used To Stand Up Guys From Phone Sex Hotlines As Teens!

Something they can finally agree on! LOLz!

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian just revealed they used to chat with men on sex hotlines — and then stand them up! WTF?!

In Thursday’s new ep of The Kardashians, little sister Khloé Kardashian revealed the bombshell while at the Century City Mall filming at her Good American store. She spilled the tea, sharing:

“This mall has been around for years. You should ask Kourtney and Kim, they used to call 900 numbers [premium rate telephone numbers] and ask gentlemen to meet them here.”

No way!

In a confessional, Kim didn’t deny it! She recalled:

“We would talk to these guys — we were 15 — and then they would be like, ‘Meet me at Blockbuster or at the mall.’ And we would see the poor guy and we would stand him up. We would take a Polaroid, I have a book of Polaroids of these guys that we would stand up at the mall.”

OMG! We need to see that book. LMFAO!

Despite their catfight during last week’s episode, Kim called up her sis to see if she still remembered the number, and Kourtney insisted she knew it “by heart.” The SKIMS founder then dialed up the service, and an automated message stated:

“This is [redacted], where naughty is nice. Your live chat starts now.”

She then had a brief convo with an unknown dude, teasingly saying with a sultry tone of voice:

“Hi, this is Samantha. What’s your name? Where do you live? I stay in Ventura County.”

The model quickly ended the call before declaring:

“I can’t. I got to save that number in my phone.”

Hah! Some horny guys are gonna get to chat with the Kardashians and not even know it! Ch-ch-check out the hilarious scene (below):

THE FACT KOURTNEY KNOWS THE DATING HOTLINE NUMBER OFF HEART???????????????????????????? #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/iOBxKFBEVX — jacob (@kourtfilms) October 5, 2023

Too good!

Reactions!? Share ’em (below)!

[Image via Hulu & Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]