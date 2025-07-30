Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Brooke Hogan Asked To Be Removed From Hulk's Will -- Due To THIS! Brooke Hogan Breaks Silence On Dad Hulk's Death -- And Finally Explains What Led To Their Estrangement! How Brooke Hogan Honored Her Estranged Dad Hulk Through Her Twins Before His Sudden Death Why Hulk Hogan's Estranged Daughter Brooke Feels At Peace Following His Death -- Details On Their Final Conversation Hulk Hogan & Wife Sky Daily Seemingly React to Brooke & Linda Family Drama… In The Shadiest Way! Hulk Hogan’s Family At War With Each Other - Publicly! The Latest: Hulk Hogan Tells People He 'Doesn't' Know Why Brooke Won't Speak To Him Amid Abuse Claims -- As Linda Prepares To Fight Back In Court! Linda Hogan Is FURIOUS At 'Narcissist' Daughter Over Abuse Claims -- But Brooke Claps Back With Receipts! Brooke Hogan Accuses BOTH Parents Of 'Vicious' Abuse After Linda's Viral Crying Video Blaming Hulk Hogan Brooke Hogan Secretly Got Married To Hockey Player Steven Oleksy LAST YEAR! Brooke Hogan Snubbed Hulk's Third Wedding -- Because Of Her 'Personal Beliefs'?? Celebs, YouTubers, & Stoneman Douglas Students React To YouTube HQ Shooting

Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan's Estranged Daughter Brooke Defends Not Attending WWE Tribute -- Here's Why She Was MIA!

Hulk Hogan's Estranged Daughter Brooke SLAMS Backlash For Not Attending WWE Tribute Event

Brooke Hogan wasn’t on the guest list!

WWE‘s Monday Night Raw tribute to Hulk Hogan stirred up controversy after fans noticed the wrestler’s estranged daughter wasn’t in attendance. Plenty of viewers let her know, too! So now she’s clearing the air!

On Wednesday via her Instagram Story, the 37-year-old hit back at critics attacking her for not attending, revealing she wasn’t even invited! She wrote:

“For those of you giving me crap for not attending my Dad’s tributes, @wwe did not extend an invite.”

Hulk Hogan's Estranged Daughter Brooke SLAMS Backlash For Not Attending WWE Tribute Event
(c) Brooke Hogan/Instagram

Jeez!

We get that the singer and her dad weren’t on the best of terms when he died last week at age 71, but she’s still his child. Did the rest of the Hogan family not want her in attendance? Or was the snub all on WWE — and if so, why?? Hmm.

Related: Hulk’s Ex-Wife Linda Says She ‘Sort Of Understood’ His Cheating

FWIW, Brooke’s brother Nick was at the event with his wife Tana Lea. They wore black outfits while getting emotional during the heartfelt tribute. See a look at the special moment (below):

It’s too bad Brooke wasn’t included…

Thoughts?

[Image via WWE/YouTube & Brooke Hogan/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 30, 2025 12:00pm PDT

Share This