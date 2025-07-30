Hulk Hogan's Estranged Daughter Brooke Defends Not Attending WWE Tribute -- Here's Why She Was MIA!

Brooke Hogan wasn’t on the guest list!

WWE‘s Monday Night Raw tribute to Hulk Hogan stirred up controversy after fans noticed the wrestler’s estranged daughter wasn’t in attendance. Plenty of viewers let her know, too! So now she’s clearing the air!

On Wednesday via her Instagram Story, the 37-year-old hit back at critics attacking her for not attending, revealing she wasn’t even invited! She wrote:

“For those of you giving me crap for not attending my Dad’s tributes, @wwe did not extend an invite.”

We get that the singer and her dad weren’t on the best of terms when he died last week at age 71, but she’s still his child. Did the rest of the Hogan family not want her in attendance? Or was the snub all on WWE — and if so, why?? Hmm.

FWIW, Brooke’s brother Nick was at the event with his wife Tana Lea. They wore black outfits while getting emotional during the heartfelt tribute. See a look at the special moment (below):

WWE Raw begins with a 10-bell salute for the legendary WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. pic.twitter.com/Pae7Wvbw5Y — WWE (@WWE) July 29, 2025

It’s too bad Brooke wasn’t included…

