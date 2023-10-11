I Was THISCLOSE To Pink And... | Perez Hilton

Seeing @Pink at @AllegiantStadium in Las Vegas with our birthday girl is a magical memory that we will now CHERISH forever! Getting to witness this epic show was extra special because of our company and because Perez is a huge fan of Pink! We now that this moment – headlining stadiums across America – has been a hardfought road for her! For a long time in the United States, Pink was just viewed as an opening act here – while she was adored internationally. It’s so beautiful to see her now get the respect and adulation from her home country that she deserves!

Pink is one of the best to ever do it all!!!

Watch! Enjoy!

