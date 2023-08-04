Indiana Mom Dies On Vacation After... Drinking Too Much Water??

One Indiana family’s vacation turned into a nightmare they still can’t process — all because Mom drank too much water??

Ashley Summers, a loving wife and mother of two daughters, sadly passed away last month from “water toxicity.” Apparently, the family of four were on an extended Fourth of July weekend trip to Lake Freeman in the Hoosier State when Ashley told her loved ones she felt a bit dehydrated and like she couldn’t quite quench her thirst… But she tried. And tried.

Her brother, Devon Miller, shared with WRTV Wednesday:

“Someone said she drank four bottles of water in 20 minutes. I mean, an average water bottle is like 16 ounces, so that was 64 ounces that she drank in a span of 20 minutes. That’s half a gallon. That’s what you’re supposed to drink in a whole day.”

The 35-year-old and her brood eventually made it home, but to her husband Cody’s bewilderment, she passed out in their garage. Immediately, he rushed her to the IU Health Arnett Hospital. The troubling news eventually got back to Devon, who explained:

“My sister, Holly, called me, and she was just an absolute wreck. She was like ‘Ashley is in the hospital. She has brain swelling, they don’t know what’s causing it, they don’t know what they can do to get it to go down, and it’s not looking good.”

Sadly, the devoted mother never regained consciousness, and ultimately passed away from what doctors refer to as “water toxicity.” Dr. Blake Froberg, a toxicologist with IU Health, told the news station:

“There are certain things that can make someone more at risk for it, but the overall thing that happens is that you have too much water and not enough sodium in your body.”

He explained the rare phenomenon is a more common occurrence during the hot summer months, so it’s important to be aware of it — and to try and have a hydration plan:

“Making sure that you’re drinking things that have electrolytes and sodium and some potassium.”

Apparently, some of the symptoms can include headaches, nausea, muscle cramps and soreness. If you’re feeling these — and you can’t seem to get hydrated enough — try some sports drink or orange juice. Something with a lot of electrolytes to balance out the water.

Devon added of his sister’s tragic situation:

“It was a shock to all of us. When they first started talking about water toxicity. It was like this is a thing?”

We can’t even imagine having to wrap your head around your loved one dying of such a rare phenomenon.

There is some good here at least, thanks to Ashley being conscientious enough to be an organ donor — she was able to donate her liver, heart, lungs, kidneys, and some of her long bone tissue, saving the lives of five others.

Our hearts are with the Summers and Miller families during this incredibly difficult time. Rest in peace.

