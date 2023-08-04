Céline Dion's Heartbreaking Update On Her Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome: 'Can't Find Any Medicine That Works'

Céline Dion’s sister is speaking out about how the singer is doing amid her treatment for stiff person syndrome.

As Perezcious readers know, the My Heart Will Go On artist sadly canceled her Courage World Tour in May after a lengthy postponement to focus her attention on healing. And it sounds like she’s been doing just that — but it’s not an easy or straightforward process.

Speaking with Le Journal de Montreal on Thursday, Claudette Dion revealed Céline has been working with “the top researchers in the field,” but even so, the Grammy winner has seen little improvement in her condition. Oof.

Heartbreakingly, the worried sister added:

“We can’t find any medicine that works, but having hope is important.”

Per the National Institutes of Health, stiff person syndrome is a “rare, progressive neurological disorder” that can cause stiff muscles in the torso, arms, and legs. It also only affects about one in one million people. While there is no cure, there are said to be some medicines that may help reduce spasms (which the 55-year-old has been dealing with for years now), stiffness, and general pain. Despite obviously being disappointed about a lack of helpful medication at this time, Claudette is staying positive and believes the songwriter is doing the best she can at this time, noting:

“I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond, she always tries to be the best and top of her game. At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It’s important to listen to it.”

The It’s All Coming Back To Me Now songstress’ other sister Linda is also currently living with her in Las Vegas to act as a caretaker, Claudette revealed:

“When I call her and she’s busy, I speak to my sister Linda who lives with her and tells me that she’s working hard. She’s listening to the top researchers in the field of this rare disease as much as possible.”

Because of the team around Céline, the family still has “trust” she will get better, particularly because she’s “disciplined in every area of her life” — but, of course, there’s no clear timeline for this.

When the Queen of Power Ballads announced the cancellation of her tour earlier this year, she promised fans this wasn’t a sign of her “giving up” and insisted she’d see them again soon. Sources for People also shared more insight, saying she was “suffering mobility and other issues from the disease disrupting her daily life” and that prevented her from performing.

Along with her adoring sisters, the musician is leaning on the support of her sons, 22-year-old René-Charles and 12-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy, the insiders continued:

“Her main focuses are always her sons and performing. She is the most selfless and considerate person. Céline just loves her boys so much. They are amazing. They give her all the support and love that she needs. They are her light right now.”

It’s so important to be surrounded by loved ones during a scary situation like this. The first signs of Céline’s health issues appeared in October 2021 when she delayed her Vegas residency after experiencing “severe and persistent muscle spasms.” She then announced she was diagnosed with the disorder in December 2022 after years of struggles. We are sending her so much love as she continues to battle this difficult diagnosis.

