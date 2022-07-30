Indiana Parents Arrested After 6-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shoots His 5-Year-Old Sister In The Head

A mother and father in Indiana have been arrested after their 6-year-old son shot and killed his sister this week.

According to a press release from the Muncie Police, cops rushed to a home in Delaware County, Indiana, at around 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday when reports came in that the 5-year-old daughter of Jacob Curtis Grayson and Kimberly Danielle Grayson suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The unidentified girl was rushed to the local hospital, where she sadly succumbed to her injuries.

Related: Missing Texas Boy Found Dead In Family’s Washing Machine

At the time, Jacob told investigators that his son had removed a loaded handgun from the safe in his and Kimberly’s bedroom and “shot his sister.” The little boy also told police he accidentally shot his sibling after taking the firearm from the safe inside the home while the mom was napping nearby. The key to the safe, which contained two handguns inside, allegedly had been left in the keyhole. The young child then allegedly told law enforcement that he was “playing with the gun” when the gun suddenly went off and shot his little sister in the head.

So sad…

Jacob and Kimberly claimed to authorities that their son had tried to access the safe holding the gun inside in the past, prompting the 28-year-old dad to move it to a different location. The parents also confessed that they previously had taken the 6-year-old to a shooting range in order to teach him how to handle and fire the weapon.

Related: Arrest Warrant Issued For Man Whose Wife Allegedly Shot Him Over Molestation Claims

But there is even more disturbing details to this situation. The press release noted that the living conditions inside the house were absolutely “deplorable” with trash, food, animal feces, and furniture “strewn throughout the house” and what looked like excrement smeared all over the walls. As the Muncie Star Press reported, when police searched the residence, they found that two children had been sleeping on stained mattresses without sheets or blankets. Terrible.

Both parents have since been charged with felony neglect of a dependent resulting in death, along with three misdemeanor counts of neglect. At this time, they have not entered any pleas. According to records, Jacob posted a $65,000 bond for his release while his wife remains in police custody.

Such an unimaginable tragedy. Rest in peace to this little girl.

[Image via Delaware County Jail]