Taylor Swift Responds To Report Claiming She Was The Celeb With The Worst Private Jet CO2 Emissions!

Taylor Swift has something to say about that damning report that placed her in the number one spot as the celebrity whose private jet produces the most carbon dioxide emissions!

Lately, several celebrities have come under fire for taking an insane amount of very short trips on their private jets. The person to face a ton of widespread backlash over their plane usage at first was Kylie Jenner, who was being branded as a “climate criminal” on social media after taking 17-minute private jet rides. But as we previously reported, it turned out that she wasn’t the biggest culprit! According to a new report from the Yard, she did not even make the top 10 on the list of A-listers that have accumulated the highest amount of CO2 emissions in 2022 so far!

It turned out that the person at the top of the list was none other than Taylor Swift! The report from the marketing company claimed that the 32-year-old singer flew her jet 170 times, achieving more than 22,923 minutes in the air since the start of the year. That is equivalent to almost 16 days. It also noted that her aircraft has an average flight time of around 80 minutes and traveled around 139.36 miles. Her shortest flight, which traveled from Missouri to Nashville, Tennessee, was only 36 minutes long. So not as bad as Kylie’s 17-minute or even Drake’s 14-minute travel times!

But the problematic part of her private jet adventures this year? Taylor’s plane emitted 8,293.54 metric tons of CO2! And this is just in the last seven months! For reference, the report stated that is “1,184.8 times more than the average person’s total annual emissions.” Whoa…

So what does she have to say for herself? Apparently, the All Too Well crooner doesn’t want anyone to blame her for the offense of racking up so many plane miles! Well, at least, not just her! A spokesperson for Taylor told E! News in a statement on Saturday:

“Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”

That does not negate the fact that all of those trips from her own plane emitted a ton of greenhouse, thus causing harm to the environment. But what do YOU think about her response to this matter, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

