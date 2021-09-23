Ireland Baldwin Proudly Displays Cellulite & Stretch Marks In Sizzling Bikini Pics

Ireland Baldwin is “embracing” her body this fall — cellulite, underboob, and all!

On Tuesday, the 25-year-old shared several seemingly unedited pictures on Instagram from a fall-inspired photo shoot in which she showed off different parts of her figure… all while wearing an itty bitty brown bikini and throwing some leaves. Baldwin also embraced the natural look by going completely make-up free. In the caption, she then shared an important message about self-love, writing:

“Embracing my cellulite, stretch marks, curves, eczema, ingrowns, pale skin, grown out roots, hairy legs, and all the other fun things that make me human.”

Related: Ireland Baldwin Blasts Selena Gomez Fans Who Heckled Justin & Hailey Bieber At The Met Gala

Yesss! Ch-ch-check out the gorgeous snapshots from Alec Baldwin and model Kim Basinger‘s daughter (below):

Many celeb friends and fans took to the comments section to praise Ireland for loving her physique flaws and all. Meghan Trainor wrote:

“So stunning.”

Sailor Brinkley Cook mentioned how the “4th photo is so gorg” before adding a “love u.” Her cousin Alaia Baldwin simply said:

“YASSS”

A follower also expressed:

“Thank you for your courage and willingness to be so open and authentic! Your openness is remarkable and inspiring!”

This isn’t the first time that Baldwin has used her platform to speak on body positivity. Back in May, she posed in a leopard print bikini while perched on the side of the tub to share a “PSA” to her fans, saying:

“It’s incredibly freeing to stop worrying about what others think of you and being imprisoned by constantly thinking of what you can do to make people like you!!”

Well said, Ireland! Taking this energy with us through the rest of the year!

[Image via Ireland Baldwin/Instagram]